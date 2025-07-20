  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after cashier's mistake allows them to walk out of thrift store with major discount: 'Busy texting'

by Samantha Hindman
"Thanks, bro!"

Photo Credit: iStock

It's already a great day when you find something beautiful at the thrift store. But it's an even better day when the item is cheaper than the listed price.

A Reddit user recently shared that their girlfriend picked up a ring priced at $50 from a local thrift store. But thanks to a distracted cashier who rang it up as costume jewelry, she walked away with the gold ring for just $3.

The post, titled "14k for $3," was shared to r/ThriftStoreHauls and quickly gained attention. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote: "My girlfriend found this ring marked at $50 and figured it was worth the money. The teller was busy texting and rang it up as costume jewelry. Thanks, bro!"

This is a great reminder of why so many shoppers turn to secondhand stores. Beyond the thrill of finding beautiful items for cheap, thrifting helps people save money and keeps high-quality items in circulation, not landfills.

As consumers become more and more aware of the environmental toll of fast fashion and overconsumption, secondhand shopping has become a budget-friendly and eco-conscious alternative.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Until it isn't. 

Stories such as this one also highlight just how unpredictable thrifting can be. In some cases, shoppers walk out with gold for pennies. In others, they stumble upon sticker shock. Consider the Redditor who spotted secondhand jewelry listed for $2,999.

This can be frustrating, especially at stores known for affordability. But it also makes the wins feel even sweeter.

As for the $3 ring? Commenters quickly chimed in to celebrate the steal.

"That is so pretty," one said.

Another recognized the ring, writing: "I have that exact ring! My mama gave it to me, probably 80s or early 90s. Enjoy!"

One Redditor offered a great piece of advice about pearl hunting: "You can identify an authentic pearl by tapping it on your tooth. … It clinks like a glass."

