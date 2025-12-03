Nuclear plant stirs controversy with decision to restart operations: 'Making an already bad problem tremendously worse'

"They neglected to do safety maintenance for two years."

"Zombies" descended on Portage, Michigan, to protest the reopening of a nearby nuclear plant.

What's happening?

According to the Michigan Advance, "Zombies Against Palisades" saw protesters donned in Halloween costumes and armed with poignant signage.

The protest was mainly about the Palisades nuclear plant restart, as energy systems supplier Holtec International seeks to reopen it.

This demonstration was organized by two anti-nuclear groups, but protesters also showed up to express their issues with President Donald Trump's administration and Republican policies.

People set up outside Rep. Bill Huizenga's office to get his attention about their grievances.

Many take issue with the nuclear plant reopening due to questionable maintenance practices and public health concerns.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission released a report in October 2024 revealing that over 900 steam generator tubes were in need of plugging or repairs due to stress corrosion cracking, per the Michigan Advance. If one of these tubes explodes, it would release radiation and cause a nuclear meltdown.

Kevin Kamps, Beyond Nuclear's radioactive waste watchdog, told the Advance, "They neglected to do safety maintenance for two years 2022 to 2024, making an already bad problem tremendously worse."

Why are people upset about the plant reopening?

Nuclear energy has great potential, but it's not without its problems. Producing energy from nuclear reactions generates electricity without adding large amounts of planet-warming pollution to the atmosphere.

Traditional energy sources, such as burning oil, gas, and coal, dramatically worsen pollution. Replacing these fuels with nuclear power could create a cooler, cleaner future and improve energy security.

However, nuclear energy creation results in long-lasting radioactive waste and poses the risk of catastrophic accidents. These threats are precisely what protesters wanted to highlight.

Michael Keegan, the chair of Don't Waste Michigan, told the Advance the Palisades plant has already released more hydrazine — a highly toxic chemical — into Lake Michigan than permitted.

Kamps explained that Lake Michigan provides drinking water for many communities. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is investigating the incident.

According to Inside Climate News, cancer death rates in Van Buren County, near the Palisades plant, have risen by roughly 13% above the national average since the plant opened 20 years ago.

This is just one statistic scaring people. The long-term impact of the nuclear plant on communities isn't fully understood, but reopening the plant is not a risk residents are willing to take.

What's being done to protect Michigan locals?

Locals are sticking up for themselves by showing up at demonstrations like "Zombies Against Palisades."

Their political officials, namely Rep. Huizenga, need to listen to their constituents' concerns and make informed decisions that protect the community.

Even if the Palisades plant is reopened, officials have a duty to improve and enforce safety standards to safeguard public health. Writing letters to Michigan representatives, attending these demonstrations, and educating others on nuclear issues helps raise awareness and influence policy changes.

