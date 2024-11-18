Residents outraged over proposed plans for massive new power plant: 'We do not want ... to mess up our ecosystem'

Tensions have escalated during protests, highlighting the need for more transparent planning and community input on major projects.

Locals in Kilifi County, Kenya, are pushing back against plans for the country's first nuclear power plant, as reported by The Associated Press. Residents are calling to stop the project to focus on safer alternatives that will benefit their communities.

What's happening?

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency in Kenya plans to build a $3.8 billion nuclear power plant in Kilifi, aiming for completion by 2034, with construction starting in 2027. However, residents, environmentalists, and human rights groups are pushing back, saying the decision was rushed and lacks community backing. Tensions have escalated during protests, highlighting the need for more transparent planning and community input on major projects.

Phyllis Omido from the Centre for Justice Governance and Environmental Action emphasized the region's rich ecosystems, like Watamu Marine Park and Kenya's largest mangrove forests. "We host the only East African coastal forest. … We do not want nuclear energy to mess up our ecosystem," Omido said. The center filed a parliamentary petition, addressing the issue that "Locals had limited information on the proposed plant and the criteria for selecting preferred sites."

Why are the protests important?

Kilifi's economy relies on fishing and eco-tourism, so a proposed nuclear power plant has locals concerned. They fear construction could harm fishing grounds, impacting incomes, while worries over nuclear waste and potential accidents threaten public health. The possibility of accidents could also drive tourists away, hurting local businesses.

Environmentalists are championing solar and wind energy as a safer and more economically friendly alternative. In an interview with The Cool Down, co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute Amory Lovins said nuclear power is "increasingly expensive." Renewable energy such as solar and wind power are more cost-efficient to develop.

Projects like the Green Heart of Kenya show what's possible when eco-friendly ideas meet urban planning. The initiative integrates 70% green space, agroforestry, and solar-powered energy, proving that sustainable living can go hand-in-hand with development.

What's being done about the plant?

The Senate is reevaluating the project after the backlash and a lawsuit filed by Collins Sang and Cecilia Ndeti. The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency says the project will meet safety standards, but locals still want a change of plans. Kenya has the chance to prioritize renewable energy solutions, offering a safer, more sustainable future for its people and the environment. As of right now, the project is still set to begin in 2027.

