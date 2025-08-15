Energy company receives approval to revive dormant nuclear power plant: 'An unprecedented milestone in US'

"This is a proud and historic moment for our team … and for the United States."

Michigan's 800-megawatt Palisades Nuclear Plant may be coming out of retirement, according to Canary Media.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted a series of approvals that would give Holtec International the ability to reboot the Michigan power plant.

Palisades has been closed for three years. It would be the first in America to reopen — and only the second or third globally to return after closure. Once operational, Holtec expects Palisades to be able to power 800,000 households.

Nuclear power is seeing a resurgence in America, with both Microsoft and Google spinning up fresh projects to power data centers. New York has plans to build a new plant at a scale it hasn't seen in 15 years.

Despite high-profile historical meltdowns such as Fukushima and Chernobyl, nuclear power is quite safe. Some estimates say that nuclear power has caused fewer deaths than hydro and wind power. Nuclear waste management is also a concern, but much of it can be reused. In fact, France mandates it.

Displacing coal and gas power to reduce their significant pollution and navigating steep political opposition to renewables while meeting rising energy demands is a challenge. Nuclear power is somewhat unique in being able to thread that needle.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The biggest roadblock to nuclear power is the long construction timelines and associated costs. Using infrastructure that's already available helps to circumvent that bottleneck to provide large-scale zero-emission energy. Holtec hopes to have Palisades up and running again as soon as this month.

"This is a proud and historic moment for our team, for Michigan, and for the United States," Holtec International President Kelly Trice said. "The NRC's approval to transition Palisades back to an operating license represents an unprecedented milestone in U.S. nuclear energy. Our mission remains clear: to restart Palisades safely, securely, reliably, and in support of America's energy future — while supporting local jobs and economic growth for decades to come."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



