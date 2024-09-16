Expert documents disturbing practice taking place on fields despite state regulations: 'Quite a bit of a gut punch for me'

They need to be dealt with in an appropriate manner, or else they can continue to be a problem.

The closure of oil wells is typically good news for the planet. This dirty fuel source produces planet-warming gases when burned, and that's not even to mention the environmental damage caused by drilling and extraction.

But when drilling sites are no longer in use, they need to be dealt with in an appropriate manner, or else they can continue to be a problem.

What's happening?

An oil well control specialist is dismayed that oil well-plugging activity in Texas has left a lot to be desired.

As Reuters detailed, Hawk Dunlap has criticized the Railroad Commission — the agency that regulates the Texas oil and gas industry — for its failure to properly plug former oil wells, with over 100 said to be leaking in the state.

Dunlap, who has worked all over the world and previously championed Texas' ability to handle big challenges, is disappointed by the shoddy work to plug these wells.

"I spent 27 years roaming the Earth lauding the fact that Texas does it bigger and better than everybody else," he told Reuters. "So you have to understand that when we started excavating and investigating … it was, quite a bit of a gut punch for me."

Why are 'zombie wells' concerning?

Abandoned wells, also called "zombie wells" or "orphan wells," can still leak harmful planet-warming gases like methane, while some are still seeing oil bubbling to the surface.

Furthermore, mismanaged historical drilling sites can also result in sinkholes, and rising pressure from chemical-filled wastewater reinjected into wells can lead to bursts — this has even been linked to earthquakes.

Reuters cited RRC data that there are over 8,500 inactive or unplugged oil wells in Texas and potentially thousands more that haven't been documented.

But the agency has refuted the suggestion that holes have been improperly plugged, with spokesperson Patty Ramon telling Reuters: "There is little evidence of a widespread occurrence of previously plugged wells leaking."

The bipartisan Orphan Well Program has provided funding for well-plugging projects, with Texas receiving over $100 million in support so far. However, the RRC has said it will take over $480 million to deal with all of the state's wells.

What's being done about orphan wells?

First and foremost, creating no more oil fields can alleviate the issues associated with dealing with abandoned wells. While we still need to plug oil wells that are no longer in use, not adding to the problem seems like a wise move.

That's one of the reasons why investing in renewable energy like wind and solar power is essential for the health of the planet. In addition to being minimally invasive, these technologies produce no planet-warming pollution while creating energy.

In Texas, though, the RRC needs to take responsibility for failures to adequately plug wells, or else multiple environmental issues will persist.

