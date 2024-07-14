Hundred-foot-wide sinkhole opens up in middle of sports field: 'Looks like something out of a movie'

It was a surreal scene as a large sinkhole formed in the middle of a sports field in southern Illinois.

What's happening?

It could have been so much worse. A huge hole, around 100 feet wide and 30 feet deep, formed after part of a sports field collapsed in Alton, Illinois. The town is located on the Mississippi River about 20 miles north of St. Louis. Nobody was on the field when the sinkhole formed, so there were no injuries. A week before the collapse, at least 60 people practiced soccer there.

"Looks like something out of a movie, right? " Michael Haynes, Alton's parks and recreation director, told KSDK (via the Guardian).

Why is a sinkhole in southern Illinois concerning?

The frequency of sinkhole formation rises as our world warms due to increased heat-trapping gases.

A study by the China University of Geosciences and the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences concluded: "The occurrence frequency and intensity of many natural geohazards, such as landslides, debris flows, and earthquakes, have increased in response to global warming."

"The results of this study confirm that global warming related to climate change has led to an increase in sinkhole collapse events in Florida over the past 50 years, which is of significance for studying the occurrence and prediction of other sinkhole collapse events and global warming on an international scale," the study said.

The uptick in sinkhole formation has been a neglected byproduct of a warming world. As an area of study, it does not get nearly the same attention as extreme heat, flooding, and droughts, yet the projected increase in sinkholes is significant. Scientists say that for every rise in global temperature by 0.1 degrees Celsius (0.18 degrees Fahrenheit), the number of sinkholes increases by 1% to 3%.

What's being done about the increase in sinkholes?

The U.S. Geological Survey offers ways to address sinkholes linked to land-use practices, but reducing the increasing number of sinkholes that will form because of our changing climate will take a concerted effort.

Lifestyle changes that we can all make will help to limit the release of polluting gases heating our atmosphere. Practices like unplugging "energy vampires" and making sure your washer and dryer are running clean can make a difference.

Developing and using green energy sources is also part of the solution. China recently broke ground for the world's largest solar tower project, offering an affordable, dependable, clean energy source.

