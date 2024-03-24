Government to investigate state's 'zombie' mines: 'This is completely out of control'

The federal investigation should shine a light on this issue, not just in Kentucky, but across the region.

A federal investigation into supposedly "active" but abandoned coal mines is set to begin in March after a citizens law group in Kentucky found that as many as 40% of the state's mines were left in this non-producing and dangerous state, Inside Climate News reports.

The Appalachian Citizens' Law Center, a nonprofit based in Whitesburg, Kentucky, released the new report on the status of Kentucky's "zombie" mines. Out of 126 mines that are active on paper, 48 have stopped producing coal. Of those, 27 haven't produced anything for over five years, and some were left abandoned for more than a decade.

When a mining company is done with a site, it's supposed to do some basic work to begin restoring the land, Inside Climate News explains. Modern mining techniques involve cutting trees and removing soil from the tops of mountains, then dumping the debris into valleys, where it can pollute streams and headwaters. Meanwhile, the site includes steep, dangerous cliffs due to how the mine debris is displaced.

At the end of a mine's life, the company is supposed to build the mountain back up, plant trees and other plants, and clean up the water. Companies are supposed to secure funding at the beginning of the mining project so they can do this restoration work even if they go bankrupt.

According to Inside Climate News, many mining companies appear to be dragging their feet.

"Some coal companies are idling mines and stalling reclamation to cut costs," wrote a group of eight lawmakers calling for an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. "Because mine operators typically rely on coal revenue to fund reclamation, the longer a mine remains idle, the greater the risk that the operator may not have sufficient funds to pay for reclamation."

When that happens, pollution from the exposed mine affects local waterways and communities downstream, not to mention all the plants and wildlife harmed by the loss of habitat.

Inside Climate News previously reported on the issue in 2022 when it quoted senior environmental scientist Courtney Skaggs as saying, "This is completely out of control. … This is going to blow up in someone's face."

Thankfully, the federal investigation should shine a light on this issue, not just in Kentucky, but across the region. That's the first step in stricter enforcement to reclaim these abandoned mine sites.

