Energy firm unveils game-changing platform that could transform supply chains: 'Strategic imperative'

Schneider Electric, a company that specializes in energy management and automation, has launched a new platform to help organizations reduce carbon in their supply chains.

Zeigo Hub was designed to build customized programs to decarbonize workflows, set targets, and track progress, according to a mid-July report from ESG Today. Tools on the platform were created to calculate and measure emissions as well as provide analytics to understand emission trends and data, helping users meet standards.

Through the hub, Schneider says, companies will receive tailored plans to lower their carbon pollution. The tool leverages artificial intelligence to enhance and speed up the onboarding process for users.

"A decarbonized supply chain is no longer a 'nice to have' — it's a strategic imperative. With Zeigo Hub, we're equipping companies with the tools and insights they need to transform their supply chains into engines of sustainable resilience," Laura Eve, Schneider's vice president of Software as a Service Sustainability Solutions, said in a statement.

The hub is just the latest climate-smart project from Schneider Electric. Since 2021, the company said in a press release, it has "launched more than 20 global supply chain decarbonization programs."

Reducing carbon in the supply chain is a crucial step in cutting back on the human-caused pollution that warms our planet and intensifies extreme weather events, such as frequent floods and prolonged droughts.

Research from McKinsey Sustainability, summarized by the University of Wisconsin, found that more than 80% of greenhouse gas emissions can be tied to supply chains and that those result in "more than 90% of the impact on air, land, water, biodiversity, and geological resources."

It's worth noting that the use of artificial intelligence is understood to come with its own environmental impacts, as it requires large amounts of energy and water to cool the data centers that power it. Meanwhile, strategic deployment of the technology may help to scale sustainability efforts to meaningful levels.

By understanding where and how they can tactically cut carbon emissions from their supply chains using tools like Zeigo Hub, companies can streamline processes, update to more eco-friendly packaging, opt for low-to-no-emission shipping methods, and implement other means of reducing their environmental impacts.

