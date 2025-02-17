Trucking company surpasses major industry milestone with all-electric semi-truck fleet: 'Leading the way'

"This is a reminder for us all."

Schneider National exemplifies the positive impact of electric vehicles as its semi truck fleet passes the 6 million mile mark.

Electrek reported that Schneider reached this epic milestone one year after hitting the 1 million mile benchmark. The company mainly operates in Southern California. It has over 130 semi trucks in operation. California's JETSI mainly funds the fleet. The EPA's FY18 Targeted Airshed Grant, Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, and California's HVIP incentive program also support the fleet.

Many doubted these battery-electric trucks. But this huge achievement proves doubters wrong. According to Electrek, Schneider began its EV mission around 2020. Reaching 6 million electric miles after only five years is remarkable.

The fleet prevented roughly 20 million pounds of harmful carbon pollution from being created. That's like if 2,100 gas-powered car owners stopped driving altogether, as noted by Electrek.

These electric trucks lower operating and ownership costs, which means more affordable transportation. This can help businesses and consumers save money on goods.

Electric semi trucks are also better for other drivers on the road. They're safer and less likely to cause an accident. Their low center of gravity reduces the risk of rollovers. Plus, they're quieter, reducing noise in residential areas.

These trucks also benefit the environment. They substantially reduce transportation pollution. This improves air quality for everyone while creating a cooler planet.

Reaching 6 million miles is a triumph for the EV industry. It shows the feasibility of switching from gas to electric. Reducing and even eliminating transportation pollution is possible. If these trucks are used nationwide, dangerous pollution could be reduced by millions and millions of pounds.

David Carson, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Daimler Truck North America, expressed pride over Schneider's success to Electrek. He called it "a reminder for us all to keep working on overcoming challenges together on the path to zero emissions."

Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke highlighted the company's commitment to EVs. He called the milestone "a testament to our steadfast dedication."

Rourke continued, "Leading the way in adopting electric vehicle technology not only benefits the environment but also serves as an example of the broad service capabilities and flexibility we can offer to customers."

