YouTube users frustrated by unskippable 90-second-plus ads: 'I instantly went speechless'

"You guys just don't know what's happening on your platform until the users point it out to you."

YouTube users recently expressed their frustration in the r/YouTube subreddit about unskippable ads, pegging them as a major annoyance on the platform's TV app.

Users have reported encountering ads lasting over 90 seconds, well beyond the typical 15- to 30-second skippable options that advertisers generally choose.

Photo Credit: Reddit

With no option to skip, viewers either have to endure the ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium, which has recently increased its individual plan to $15.99/month and its family plan to an eye-watering $26.99/month.

"I instantly went speechless the moment I saw this," said one commenter in response to seeing the 90-second ad break on the app.

"It's almost like they [don't] want people using [their] platform," another surmised.

YouTube, owned by parent company Google, has since responded to the backlash via social media platform X.



"YouTube does not have a 90-second non-skippable ad format. This isn't something we are testing right now. We're looking into this further," the company claimed.

The outright denial, however, rubbed some users the wrong way.

"Oh, you shouldn't lie YouTube it'll damage your reputation as a company," one said in response.

"You guys just don't know what's happening on your platform until the users point it out to you," said another.

One commenter included a cropped picture of an unskippable ad notification on their screen while using the YouTube TV app. "Yeah hi, i got 3 ads in a row on a video the other day," they stated.

The company's disconnect with real user experiences highlights a concerning reality. YouTube, along with other streaming platforms, is profiting from excessive advertisements at the expense of its customers.

Some platforms that don't offer any services without a subscription, such as Netflix, are even hiking their subscription rates despite no changes to the advertising options or general viewing experience.

The negligence of users' concerns while simultaneously perpetuating trends of overconsumption through persistent advertising is cause for alarm. But as users become more vocal, spreading the word and sharing their experiences, companies might have no choice but to listen.

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