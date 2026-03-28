Netflix sparks uproar after announcing price raise following $2.8 billion payout for failed deal

"At this point, Netflix is just a monthly subscription to 'Price Hike Simulator.'"

In a move that frustrated many customers, Netflix raised its subscription prices for all three of its subscription tiers.

The scrutiny comes nearly one month after Netflix agreed to accept a $2.8 billion payout from Paramount as part of a contract that was terminated in the company's failed deal to acquire Warner Bros.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted about the price hike in relation to the enormous payout on X, garnering lots of angry reactions.

One comment read, "I cancelled my subscription 4 hours ago when I saw it was increasing by a $1."

"At this point, Netflix is just a monthly subscription to 'Price Hike Simulator.' The movies are just a side quest," another joked.

The ad-tier plan increased from $7.99 to $8.99, the standard plan went from $17.99 to $19.99, and the premium four-device subscription increased from $24.99 to an eye-watering $26.99.

Because the price hike came shortly after Netflix secured billions from Paramount, social media users were quick to criticize the move, especially as costs for everyday necessities like groceries and gas continue to rise.

"Rich folks always find a way to keep the caviar coming while we settle for ramen," likened one X user.

A Netflix spokesperson addressed the company's intentions in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices."

Beyond its direct consumer pricing, the streaming giant also has a significant impact on the environment. The streaming industry accounts for nearly 2% of global greenhouse gas pollution, according to a Greenly report.

Corporations like Netflix, however, may downplay or even disregard the harm that their operations have on the environment, putting them in the hot seat for "greenwashing" allegations.

Netflix has faced criticism in the past for its sustainability claims, especially considering a staggering jump in emissions between 2023 and 2024.

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