Film buffs rejoiced after YouTube shut down two channels notorious for high-view-count, phony movie trailers cobbled together using existing footage and AI tools, according to Deadline.

What's happening?

On March 28, entertainment industry news outlet Deadline published an investigative piece about the proliferation of polished, seemingly exclusive movie trailers on YouTube.

Most social media users have encountered these superficially authentic trailers: they're often presented as an exclusive look at a highly anticipated franchise sequel and routinely outrank authentic content.

Much of the time, fans recognize that the trailers are fakes, but advances in generative AI — like the release of OpenAI's Sora 2 on Sept. 30 — have made AI-generated footage more lifelike.

After Deadline's March report, YouTube demonetized two of the channels, Georgia-based KH Studios and Screen Culture, which operated out of India. The channels initially added disclaimers to their content and were remonetized, but not for long.

Both channels eventually dropped descriptors like "concept trailer" and "fan trailer," which ultimately led to YouTube terminating them. YouTubers welcomed the action.

"The monster was defeated," an unnamed user told Deadline.

Why are AI-generated videos concerning?

Deadline's initial report in March noted that an AI-generated trailer for Superman managed to bamboozle French national television in 2024.

The spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media has been a hot-button issue for many years, particularly after platforms like Facebook and X relaxed or discontinued user safety measures, such as fact-checking partnerships.

In October, fabricated footage, misrepresented as a clip of Hurricane Melissa, circulated, and, like AI-generated trailers, it racked up considerable view counts.

One of the broader concerns about the advancement of generative AI is its impact on the job market, particularly for creative industries like film.

In Deadline's initial investigation, the outlet determined that film studios occasionally diverted earnings from these channels rather than "enforcing copyright," raising questions about their willingness to allow third parties to exploit actors in their stead.

While AI offers many benefits, such as performing monotonous tasks and optimizing clean energy systems, for the general public, the rise of generative AI has had immediate, disruptive consequences.

AI tools require immense computing power generated by vast data centers that consume significant amounts of water and power.

Demand driven primarily by data centers has caused electric bills to spike across the country, with an average energy price hike of 13% clobbering households, even those rationing power.

What's being done about it?

While fans praised YouTube's decisive action against two major distributors of AI-generated trailers, several said it didn't go far enough.

"It is crazy how hard it can be sometimes to find the actual trailer. I try to find the studio's channel, but they are not always the first to pop up," said a user on Reddit's r/fauxmoi.

Another user illustrated the insidious aspects of AI-generated content.

"They need to shut down AI crypto ads first. Saw an ad of the f****** Canadian PM telling us to invest in some never heard before crypto saying that it's the future," another wrote.

