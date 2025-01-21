Experts sound the alarm over Meta's controversial decision about fact-checking on Facebook: '[The] effects have become more obvious and proven every day'

"The trend is towards living in a world where there basically are no facts."

Tech giant Meta has eliminated fact-checking and made it possible for false climate information to spread online more rapidly.

Social media sites are now at a heightened risk of misleading the public and undermining scientific proof of our planet's rapidly changing climate.

What's happening?

As E&E News reported, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will partner with President-elect Donald Trump to reduce censorship at the expense of accurate fact-checking. He stated his belief that fact-checking has gone too far and that fact-checkers have become politically biased.

Meta no longer partners with newsrooms, climate scientists, or other third-party moderators. Instead, its platforms will rely on their users to identify inaccuracies and fake news.

The company is also moving its domestic content moderation team from California to Texas to address Zuckerberg's concerns about bias and censorship.

Why is climate fact-checking important?

Climate scientists are concerned about Meta's abandonment of fact-checking because it could lead to misinformation that hinders global progress toward a cleaner, greener future.

Climate fact-checking helps dispel myths that lead to misunderstandings and inaction to improve public health and sustainability. It ensures access to accurate information and helps people make informed decisions about their daily behavior and community involvement.

Michael Khoo from Friends of the Earth said: "Disinformation's effects have become more obvious and proven every day. We're seeing it hamstring our ability to mitigate climate change with false attacks on wind power."

Andrew Dessler from Texas A&M University said: "The trend is towards living in a world where there basically are no facts. This is just sort of another step down the road."

What's being done about the spread of climate misinformation?

The United Nations has been actively addressing climate misinformation to educate people about the value of climate action and the consequences of not taking it.

Meanwhile, pro-climate political candidates are speaking up about their environmental policy positions and why they matter to humankind regardless of party affiliation.

You can educate yourself about essential climate issues, such as pollution, product labeling, and sustainability standards. Then, share what you know is true with the people you care about, including your kids.

You can also take your climate passion off social media and into the real world by getting involved in your community. Local climate actions such as advocacy campaigns and cleanup efforts make the climate crisis more tangible and hopeful through small things that make a difference.

