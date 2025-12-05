Homeowner seeks urgent advice after receiving 'outrageous' energy bill in new home: 'What ... is using all this power?'

Commenters had thoughts about what might be running up the bills.

A perplexed homeowner turned to Reddit for advice after receiving an unwelcome surprise: a massive utility bill for their average-sized home.

The scoop

The question on r/homeowners explained the situation: "I just moved into an 1,800 sqft split-level home in September. And my bill seems outrageous to me. $280-$340 a month for a single person who is away for 8-10 hours five days a week is insane. What the hell is using all this power?"

Commenters had thoughts about what might be running up the bills. "Dehumidifiers when they wear out can make crazy electric bills," one user suggested. Another said, "Our water heater uses an enormous amount of energy." Other potential causes included underfloor heating and just plain old greed on the part of the provider.

Rates are up nationwide due to myriad causes, but the price of solar energy continues to fall. Even without subsidies, renewable energy is more cost-effective than other forms of energy.





How it's helping

Navigating the solar landscape can seem intimidating, but with TCD's Solar Explorer, you can connect with vetted installers and save thousands of dollars by comparing quotes. The figure could be as high as $10,000. With one Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, it's easy to keep track of the incentives that bring down upfront costs. If that payment is an issue, there are excellent options for leasing, including Palmetto's LightReach, which features no money down, just a regular fixed payment.

Adding an upgraded HVAC to a solar-powered home is an ideal way to compound those savings in the most eco-friendly way possible. With TCD's HVAC Explorer, all the information is at your fingertips. Additionally, the free Palmetto Home app can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards, all while making your home more energy-efficient.

What everyone's saying

Other responders had good advice for homeowners looking to save on energy costs. "I'd look at the meter and see if it matches their reading. See if it's spinning like crazy and start shutting off stuff to see if you can find where it's coming from," one wrote.

Another asked, "Can you get an energy audit?" To which another user answered: "I did this years ago. It was free, and they even added things to my house to help. Free of charge. Def recommend."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.