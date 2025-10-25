Experts issue warning on emerging trend that could cause US electricity prices to spike — here's what you need to know

Artificial intelligence systems are the largest contributor to major increases in electricity demands in the United States.

The vast amount of energy required for AI is straining electric grids nationwide.

What's happening?

As Straight Arrow News reported, regional grid operators throughout the U.S. are expecting major increases in electricity demands in the years ahead. The country's largest regional power grid, PJM, projected a 42% increase in peak demand for electricity by 2040.

The primary cause behind this increase is AI, highlighting the need to build capacity with new power plants and investments. Tech companies are scrambling to secure additional power sources to meet demands and are looking to nuclear power for long-term sustainability.

Experts warn that the AI-driven electricity demand increases could cause energy prices to rise for consumers. It is still unclear how profitable AI will become and how much energy can be conserved if AI models become more efficient.

Why are AI-related energy demands concerning?

There are direct correlations between AI expansion and the environment. AI holds a great deal of promise in making our lives easier and even furthering sustainability initiatives by optimizing energy systems and curbing carbon pollution.

However, AI also creates numerous environmental risks, including excess water consumption, energy use, and e-waste generation. The extremely high energy usage of AI significantly contributes to pollution, especially since much of its power still comes from dirty energy sources.

What's being done to make AI more sustainable?

Fortunately, researchers have been working on ways to make AI more energy-efficient.

For instance, one research group developed a method to reduce AI's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000. Other scientists have devised a way to reduce data center temperatures and improve their efficiency.

These efforts are crucial because energy-intensive AI facilities could account for 9% of all electricity use in the U.S. by 2030.

Learning about critical climate issues such as AI data center energy demand and sharing what you know with others is an impactful way to spread awareness about these concerns. Better-informed voters can advocate for sustainable policy decisions, too, as they voice their concerns to lawmakers and prepare for rising energy bills.

Other ways to reduce strain on outdated and increasingly burdened electric grids include reducing unnecessary energy use and embracing smart technology that optimizes energy use.

