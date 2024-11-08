Customer bewildered after opening package from online grocery order: 'How does this even happen?'

"You're the one who ordered groceries instead of grabbing them from the store."

A shocked customer took to Reddit to share a packaging practice that should be in the past from a company advertising to be "the future of food": one huge box for two tiny products.

What's happening?

In a post to the r/EgregiousPackaging subreddit, the poster shared two photos showcasing the problem. The first photo is of a large box from Youfoodz, and the second is of the inside of the box, which appears to be lined with insulating packaging and holds nothing but two very small items.

"GTFO how does this even happen?" asked another shocked user.

"You're the one who ordered groceries instead of grabbing them from the store," added another, to which the original poster responded: "Actually, I ordered ready made meals. I only ordered 2 of those little packet things and received them in my other box with my meals. They added an additional 2 for free which is great, they just decided to use an excessive box to send those additional 2 rather than the box I already had which still had room inside."

Why is meal kit packaging important?

Packaging, in general, is a major environmental problem. It is the largest end-use market segment, accounting for over 40% of total plastic usage, with much of this making its way into our oceans, lakes, and rivers.

Food packaging, such as those used for meal kits like this company, HelloFresh, and others, is a specific problem. Cold-chain packaging — packaging made to keep food cold in transit — is particularly difficult to know how to recycle. This leads to many doing so improperly, which can contaminate otherwise good loads of actually recyclable materials.

While meal kits do lead to less food wasted, they have a ways to go in reducing packaging waste and the planet-warming pollution it creates.

Is Youfoodz doing anything about this?

According to its website, the company is working to make its packaging more sustainable. It is also committed to improving its distribution packaging, using less material at every stage in the supply chain, and reducing the amount of trucks needed to deliver goods.

Further, it provides instructions on which of its materials can be recycled and how to properly recycle them, including the materials used to keep the food products cold.

While these are great goals, the instance shared by the OP indicates that the company still has room for improvement.

What's being done about packaging more broadly?

Many big companies, including Ikea, Home Depot, and Amazon, have committed to reducing their packaging. Other companies are working on making alternatives to plastic packaging altogether.

Individually, you can take the time to look up how to properly dispose of packaging items that do come to your door. You can also reduce your overall plastic consumption by finding plastic-free alternatives to everyday items.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.