Iconic national park announces game-changing update to visitor experience: 'It's a statement'

"We're showing that it's possible to protect our most iconic landscapes while still delivering a great experience for guests."

Yellowstone National Park will be offering a new kind of compostable straw in an effort to help protect its natural landscape, according to a release.

The park's service stations and concession locations will have Anu Drinkware straws available. They're made of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), which doesn't shed microplastics and can be composted either at home or at commercial facilities. On top of that, Anu says the straws are more durable than the usual paper alternatives.

PHA is made from the bacterial fermentation of sugars or lipids. The process includes a feast and famine cycle. Bacteria are fed in order to get them to multiply, but then they are provided an excess of carbon and limited nutrition.

This causes the bacteria to form PHA as a type of energy reserve that they can use during an anticipated period of starvation. Once the PHA granules are extracted, they can be sanitized and molded into a number of useful items.

PHA is being explored in packaging manufacturing, for example. It's even possible for organic waste to be a material input in the PHA manufacturing process.

Plastic waste is a massive environmental concern. Plastic items are routinely becoming safety threats for wild animals. Over time, items shed particles that end up in the food we eat. When ingested, microplastics can be a contributing factor to endocrine, immune, digestive, and reproductive health issues.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Products like PHA straws are an ideal fit for Yellowstone National Park, which sees millions of visitors annually and the trash that comes with them.

Eliminating single-use plastics is a challenge, but viable alternatives like PHA make it possible. Anu Drinkware was hopeful about being able to offer compostable alternatives at other parks following the successful launch at Yellowstone.

"This launch is more than just a product placement, it's a statement," said Anu CEO and founder Anthony Jabar in the release. "We're showing that it's possible to protect our most iconic landscapes while still delivering a great experience for guests."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.