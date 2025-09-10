Photos of massive yacht docked in local harbor spark backlash: 'What a hideous sea monster'

"The best looking ugliest yacht I know of."

A typical superyacht is divisive, but one that looks as outrageous as this one? That takes it to the next level.

A Redditor took to the r/Yachts subreddit to ID one of the most unmissable yachts in the world after spotting it in Malaga, Spain.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It didn't take long for them to pinpoint the vessel as Yas, a mammoth 460-plus foot superyacht valued at $180 million, per Luxury Launches.

Yas has a unique backstory to match its appearance, as it was originally a Dutch warship before being converted to its current form as a floating mansion for Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The specs of the vessel are a little less unheard of in the opulent world of superyachts, but no less mind-boggling. Yas accommodates 60 guests and 56 crew members while boasting features like a beauty salon, helipad, multiple pools, and a beach club.

Luxury Launches noted that Spain's ports are "becoming the summer playground of UAE royalty," and that Yas in particular became a tourist attraction while docked and spotted by onlookers like the OP.

While some people might be gawking at Yas, the monstrous boat is not without its critics.

"What a hideous sea monster," one Redditor assessed in the comments.

Beyond the aesthetics, Yas's impact on the planet is uniquely ugly. The vessel relies on a whopping 42,000 horsepower to reach its top speed of 26 knots. All that power to move the boat and power its amenities is no doubt generating tons of carbon pollution.

Superyachts like Yas are considered one of the most polluting excesses of the ultrarich, and have been accused of "ecocide" for their laundry list of negative impacts, as Bloomberg detailed.

Oxfam estimated that it would take 860 years for the average person to pollute as much as one of the 23 biggest superyachts does in one year alone. Unfortunately, if anything, the superyacht market is booming, which likely translates to more planet-heating pollution with worrisome results.

Yas' appearance drew further discussion on Reddit.

"I saw it in Monaco a few weeks ago," a user shared. "Very narrow boat and one of the ugliest I've seen around."

"The best looking ugliest yacht I know of," a more charitable commenter said.

