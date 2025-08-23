Onlooker captures photo of massive yacht docked in otherwise peaceful port: 'More crew than guests'

"Where are the orcas when you need them!"

Superyachts are the ultimate symbol of excessive wealth and inequality, and owning one is one of the most polluting activities a person can take part in.

As a result, there has been a lot of backlash against these floating mansions, as recently demonstrated by a post on Reddit, where commenters engaged in a discussion about one yacht in particular.

The post contained a photo of the SYCARA V yacht docked in Portland, Maine. The yacht, which belongs to Ray Catena, an American businessman, can carry 12 guests in seven luxury cabins, along with 16 staff. It is also equipped with two tenders, several water toys, and a beach club. It currently rents out for $565,000 per week.

In addition to being symbols of extreme wealth, superyachts are bad for the environment. These ships consume vast amounts of fuel and contribute significantly to carbon dioxide pollution, a planet-warming gas. Their construction is also energy-intensive and uses a lot of materials, and they require a lot of additional power to maintain luxuries such as air conditioners and swimming pools.

Some superyachts release more heat-trapping carbon in a year than some small countries, and according to Oxfam International, the world's 50 richest billionaires produce more carbon pollution in around 1.5 hours than the average person does across their entire life. The use of superyachts and private jets is a big factor in this.

The behavior of the guests on board can also contribute to the production of a lot of pollution due to what most would consider unreasonable demands, such as having Champagne flown in for dinner or requiring exotic fruit on a whim.

Many people who commented on the post pointed out the inequality that the yacht represents, while others couldn't believe how grand it is.

"Dang, there's more crew than guests," wrote one commenter.

Another joked, "Where are the orcas when you need them!"

