Residents raise questions after spotting over-the-top vessel off coast: 'Horrible'

"[They] are treating our planet like their personal playground."

Megayachts are some of the most divisive possessions on our planet. Reserved for only the richest of the rich, these vessels are symbols of excessive wealth and of excessive environmental damage.

But even within the yachting community, some of these ships are particularly divisive. Such is the case with Yas, a naval frigate-turned-megayacht that a Redditor recently spotted off the coast of Nice, France.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unsure of what exactly they were seeing, the OP posted a photo of the yacht to Reddit and asked for help.

"What is this ship?" the OP asked. "I find it unusual."

Many commenters were quick to point out that the megayacht in question was Yas, a 460-foot ship valued at $180 million.

One of the 15 or so largest yachts in the world, Yas is owned by Hamdan bin Zayed al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates' royal family. It reportedly holds up to 60 guests and 56 crew members, features a beauty salon, several pools, a beach club, and a helipad, and costs upward of $20 million annually to operate.

That's not the only cost associated with the ship, however.

An Oxfam study found that it would take the average person 860 years to emit as much carbon as a megayacht can in just one year. And that same megayacht emits nearly three times as much carbon as all of the private flights taken in one year by one of the world's 50 richest billionaires, on average.

"The super-rich are treating our planet like their personal playground, setting it ablaze for pleasure and profit," Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said. "Their dirty investments and luxury toys — private jets and yachts — aren't just symbols of excess; they're a direct threat to people and the planet."

Yas certainly fits into that category. With its audacious look, it drew mixed responses in the yacht-based subreddit, with one commenter simply referring to it as "horrible."

Others were more skeptical about why it, or any other megayacht, exists in the first place.

"Why does one need a boat like this," one commenter asked.

