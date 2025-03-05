Photo of bizarre yacht spotted in Miami sparks backlash: 'What is this thing?'

"I am confident it's illegal somewhere in the world."

Reddit has been filled lately with posts about gigantic, over-the-top yachts that are the epitome of billionaire waste and excess spending.

For example, one Reddit user shared a photo of a massive sea vessel situated along the high-rises of coastal Florida.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"What is this thing?" the OP asked r/boatbuilding followers. "Spotted in Miami."

Whatever the yacht is, it follows a disturbing trend of monstrous private boats polluting our waterways and wasting dwindling natural resources.

Vacationers have been disturbed to encounter megayachts owned by Jeff Bezos (valued at $500 million), Shad Khan ($360 million), and Mark Zuckerberg ($300 million).

Regardless of who owns this vessel, it will burn dirty energy even when docked, releasing pollution into the air and water. These megayachts also require excessive resources to build and maintain, which could be better spent to benefit our people and environment.

According to recent research, one of these massive yachts can produce more climate-warming pollution than 1,000 Americans. They also generate approximately over 1,500 times more pollution than a standard vehicle.

Instead of consuming a staggering amount of resources and generating so much waste, the ultra-wealthy could pursue more sustainable ways to travel.

For instance, there's the Silent 120 Explorer, a solar-powered vessel with a significantly lower environmental impact than traditional yachts.

Beyond yachting, numerous low-impact travel options are available to allow you to see the world and live luxuriously without damaging the planet.

Fellow Reddit users were shocked to see the OP's yacht photo in Miami and shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments.

"Massive waste of money," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

A Redditor commented, "I realize that this is not the answer you're looking for, but what that thing is, is ugly AF."

Someone else wrote, "Whatever it is, I am confident it's illegal somewhere in the world."

Meanwhile, another Redditor confirmed the yacht as a Stability 60 superyacht with an elevator, helicopter pad, and a $700,000 price tag.

