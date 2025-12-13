Major US power company reveals game-changing plans for old coal plant: 'We're making a significant investment'

Energy company Xcel announced plans to invest heavily in battery storage and solar in Minnesota, bolstering clean energy in the region.

In October, Xcel asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to double its planned battery capacity at its new Sherco plant, according to Canary Media. Sherco, once a coal plant, will be one of the largest solar farms in the country by next year. Xcel also proposed plans to install another 200 megawatts of power.

The energy company is trying to secure approval before federal tax credits for clean energy projects expire. Due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, those incentives are being sunsetted earlier than initially planned. As a result, many solar and wind projects have had to begin construction sooner than expected.

"We're making a significant investment in battery storage because we see it as a critical part of Minnesota's energy future," Xcel regional president Bria Shea said in a press release.

Minnesota will require its utility companies to get 100% of their energy from carbon-free sources by 2040. This could be from solar, wind, hydropower, hydrogen power, nuclear, or biomass. Companies like Xcel have been phasing out their gas and coal plants, which helps reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution released into the atmosphere.

Reducing the use of fossil fuels helps slow climate change while making our energy systems more resilient. This helps mitigate the issue of a warming climate, which has contributed to the rise of extreme weather around the world. Natural disasters such as heat waves put an extra strain on the power grid — and our wallets.





Battery storage projects have been quickly growing across the country. They collect excess power from solar and wind, creating a reliable supply of backup energy. This helps lower the cost of utilities for everyday people at a time when prices are skyrocketing.

Battery storage also makes the power grid more resilient by ensuring people have electricity when they need it most. Extreme weather events can cause outages, but batteries have helped energy companies avoid blackouts during these moments. Energy leaders in Minnesota understand the importance of building clean energy projects to protect residents from volatile weather.

"As demand continues to rise, technologies like battery storage are becoming essential to maintaining reliability while integrating more carbon-free generation," George Damian, director of government affairs for Clean Energy Economy MN, told Canary Media.

