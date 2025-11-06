New report reveals the trendy tech capturing enough power for 3.7 million homes: 'Helping to drive down energy prices for American families'

The battery storage market is seeing impressive growth in the U.S., driven primarily by utility-scale projects.

As Electrek reported, a record 5.6 gigawatts of new energy capacity was added in the second quarter of 2025. The American Clean Power Association and Wood Mackenzie released their US Energy Storage Monitor report, which shared this data based on comprehensive industry research.

As detailed in the report, 4.9 GW of this growth came from utility projects, enough to power 3.7 million homes during peak demand. Analysts noted impressive current and projected growth in numerous states, including Arizona, Texas, California, Oklahoma, Florida, and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the battery storage market is also growing for residential homes. The new report showed 132% growth between the first and second quarters of 2025. Homeowners in Illinois, Arizona, and California led this growth by pairing backup batteries with their rooftop solar panels.

"Energy storage is being quickly deployed to strengthen our grid as demand for power surges and is helping to drive down energy prices for American families and businesses," said Noah Roberts from American Clean Power, per Electrek. "Despite regulatory uncertainty, the industry is on track to produce enough grid batteries in U.S. factories to meet 100% domestic demand."

This battery storage report is encouraging because it shows incredible progress in the clean energy transition.

Since renewable energy sources like solar and wind depend on weather conditions, practical storage solutions enable businesses and homeowners to store collected energy and use it when needed. Battery storage helps stabilize the power grid and secure a reliable supply of electricity even when the wind isn't blowing or the sun isn't shining.

Meanwhile, advances in battery technology, such as those developed by RWE and CATL, are making storage solutions more cost-effective and efficient. Projects like Papago Storage in Arizona are also helping to deliver renewable energy to more homes while creating sustainable jobs.

You can harness the power of battery storage for your home by installing solar panels and pairing them with backup batteries.

Backup battery storage is also helpful if you lease solar panels, such as through Palmetto's LightReach program.

According to the American Clean Power Report, "storage pipeline remains strong, with U.S. storage predicted to reach 87.8 GW by 2029, amid a constantly evolving policy environment."

"I just had Maine Solar Solutions add three more Simpliphi LFP [lithium iron phosphate] batteries to the three I already had, making six in all for 28 kW of storage — plenty for my small consumption habits!" one Electrek reader commented on the news.

