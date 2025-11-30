Supermarket chain launches major initiative that could revolutionize what we see on shelves: 'We are focused'

Australian supermarket Woolworths has partnered with packaging manufacturer Amcor to create a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) food-grade bag for use across six of its bread product offerings, as reported by Packaging Europe.

The bags are made from 30% recycled plastic, and Woolworths expects to save approximately 50,000 kilograms (over 110,000 pounds) of virgin plastic each year as a result of the switch. This innovation is part of a larger sustainability goal by Woolworths, and one of several more sustainable packaging offerings from Amcor.

Plastics are made from dirty fuels, and when companies can reduce their use of plastic in their product packaging, they help curb emissions that induce global warming and the prevalence of microplastics.

Instead of decomposing, plastic breaks down into tiny pieces called microplastics. These tiny particles end up in the water we use, the air we breathe, and the food we eat, posing risks to human health and the environment.

Plastic pollution is a significant global issue, and by supporting companies that steer away from plastic packaging in favor of more sustainable options, we can help support their efforts and reduce harmful pollution. By supporting these companies, we can help reduce waste and encourage a global shift toward more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Woolworths has shared that, over the past five years, it has replaced tens of thousands of tons of virgin plastic packaging from the supply chain. They are using paper-based meat trays that use 75% less plastic, paper-based packaging for tomatoes that has removed 30 tons of plastic from the supply chain, and bakery clam shells and lids that are made from 80% recycled plastic — all of which are recyclable.

By reducing our reliance on plastic and exploring innovative plastic-free options for everyday products and packaging, we help create a healthier planet for future generations.

"Our customers tell us that one of their top concerns is packaging waste; plastic waste, in particular," shared Woolworths. "We are focused on eliminating plastic wherever possible, and working towards closing the loop by encouraging recycling through design technology and clear communication to our customers and suppliers."

