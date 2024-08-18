Popular grocery company announces first-of-its-kind refillable packaging trial program: 'A really sensible next step'

"Most people understand the concept and know it works in a physical store, but this trial brings [refillable packaging] straight to customers' doors."

Ocado, a British-based grocery delivery service, is trying out a new reusable container scheme that could significantly reduce plastic waste, as reported by the Guardian.

The scheme is simple: Ocado delivers certain products in reusable containers. Once the containers are emptied, they are picked up by the delivery driver at the next opportunity. The containers are then washed and refilled. Since Ocado is already sending out drivers, the operation can be accomplished with no extra waste, saving a lot of plastic in the process.

The trial run will be completed in two parts, with Ocado first delivering rice and penne in reusable containers and then expanding to include liquid detergent and fabric conditioner later this year. (Many global consumers have transitioned to all-natural fabric softeners like vinegar to avoid harmful chemicals in some well-known brands, but reusing the containers is still a positive step toward a more eco-friendly future.)

"Most people understand the concept and know it works in a physical store, but this trial brings [refillable packaging] straight to customers' doors," said Simon Hinks, product director at Ocado Retail. "Our customers are already used to giving their bags back to our drivers for recycling — so this is a really sensible next step for us to help our customers reduce single-use plastic on products they buy frequently."

Single-use plastic is produced at an astounding rate, with much of it ending up in our oceans or the natural environment after it is discarded. This is a massive problem for wildlife, which often consumes the plastic, leading to choking, intestinal blockages, and death. Most plastic is also made from dirty fuels (i.e., oil and gasoline), meaning that its production, distribution, and consumption harms our planet.

As a result, many consumers are turning to reusable containers to replace single-use plastics in their everyday lives. These solutions can include reusable water bottles, reusable shopping bags, and more.

It makes perfect sense that Ocado would bring that same practice into its business — and hopefully, other brands are quick to follow suit.

