Michigan officials keep data center moratorium, call developer's request unreasonable

Once a large facility is approved, those tradeoffs can impact a community for decades.

Officials in Wixom, Michigan, unanimously rejected a developer's request to lift a short, temporary moratorium on new data centers, keeping the pause in place as the Detroit suburb continues reviewing possible effects on the community, according to Data Center Dynamics.

What happened?

The city's six-month moratorium, which began in March 2026 and is set to run through August, will remain in effect after Wixom City Council last week voted down an application to lift it early.

At the center of the request is a plan from Wixom Industrial One and a Missouri-based commercial real estate firm, the Sansone Group, to build a three-building data center complex on 55 acres at 30625 S. Wixom Road.

Data Center Dynamics noted that each building would be more than 200,000 square feet, adding up to more than 519,000 square feet overall.

The council also held off on deciding a separate ordinance that would establish rules for future data center projects, with another meeting on that measure scheduled for later this month.

Local officials described the attempt to end the moratorium as "unreasonable as it relates to the potential health, safety, and welfare impacts in the city," per Data Center Dynamics.

At a meeting, developer Dennis Griffin said data centers were being treated "very, very unfairly."

Data Center Dynamics also reported that the site, sometimes referred to as Midwinds Industrial, is vacant land zoned for light industrial use near a DTE Energy transmission line and has natural gas service available.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are becoming an increasing source of contention in communities across the country.

Developers claim they can bring construction jobs and digital infrastructure, while opponents raise concerns about electricity demand, water use, noise, traffic, and land use.

Once a large facility is approved, those tradeoffs can impact a community for decades, and that debate is escalating as data centers are part and parcel of the AI boom.

AI tools can help utilities forecast demand, better integrate wind and solar power, and improve grid efficiency, but the computing power they demand also requires enormous amounts of electricity and water.

If utilities need significant upgrades to serve new facilities, residents can face higher energy bills, strained infrastructure, security concerns, and other unintended adverse outcomes.

It can affect what gets built near homes and businesses, how local governments manage industrial growth, and whether a project's potential benefits outweigh its costs.

The concerns in Wixom also align with ideas of green tech and green business, as communities and utilities increasingly weigh the promises of AI and digital expansion against mounting pressure on local resources.

What's being done?

For now, Wixom's moratorium remains the city's primary tool for slowing development while officials decide what standards should apply.

The delayed ordinance vote suggests local leaders want more time to define those rules before allowing projects of this scale to move ahead.

That kind of pause can give cities time to ask practical questions, including how much electricity a project will need, whether it will use water for cooling, who will pay for grid upgrades, and what emergency planning, noise controls, and setbacks should be required.

Those details can have a major effect on nearby residents.

Developers, meanwhile, still have a path forward if they can meet whatever standards the city ultimately adopts. The current dispute does not necessarily end the project, but it does show that communities are demanding closer scrutiny before approving energy-intensive facilities.

The disagreement is perhaps best defined by what both parties have said.

Wixom leaders are keeping the moratorium in place and call the request to end the moratorium "unreasonable as it relates to the potential health, safety, and welfare impacts in the city," while Griffin continues to argue that data centers are being treated "very, very unfairly."

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