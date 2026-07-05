Michigan neighbors say data center noise is driving them from their yards — and into court

"Why didn't our city tell us this was happening in our city."

For some residents in Dowagiac, Michigan, a nearby data center is no longer just a development issue — it has become a quality-of-life battle.

Neighbors say persistent noise has made it difficult to enjoy their homes, and that frustration is now headed to court.

What happened?

At a June 30 meeting at the Dowagiac Public Library, attorneys with Liddle Sheets spoke with community members about a class-action lawsuit involving the Hyperscale Data Center, WNDU reported.

Two residents filed the complaint about a month ago, alleging that sound from the facility has interfered with nearby property owners' use and enjoyment of their homes.

The library meeting drew a large crowd, including residents who live next to the data center. While the attorneys are working directly with only two people, they also asked other neighbors to share their experiences.

Residents at the meeting raised complaints tied to the site, including the noise and allegations of contaminated water.

Hyperscale Data Inc. has until July 24 to respond after receiving notice of the lawsuit. The company still plans to pursue an expansion, and the Dowagiac City Council will take up the issue again on July 13.

Why does it matter?

The case is fundamentally about whether nearby residents can comfortably use and enjoy their own property.

Complaints about industrial noise often affect stress levels, sleep, time spent outdoors, and how families use their yards and neighborhoods.

The dispute also comes amid the rapid expansion of data centers, which are increasingly linked to the AI boom.

These facilities help power tools used for grid management, forecasting electricity demand, and integrating more clean energy. However, they can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, putting pressure on local infrastructure and, in some cases, contributing to higher energy bills, environmental strain, security concerns, or misuse if growth outpaces oversight.

Across the country, communities are weighing those tradeoffs more often as data center development accelerates.

What are people saying?

At the meeting, lifelong Dowagiac resident Robert Middleton said learning that a data center had been built nearby felt like a deep letdown.

"It was like betrayal," Middleton said. "Why didn't our city tell us this was happening in our city. I didn't know about it, half my neighbors didn't know about it and now it's all coming to this."

Plaintiff Lindy Valenzuela said the issue has had a painful effect on daily life at home.

"The sound is driving me crazy and it makes me feel horrible that I cannot play in my own backyard with my son for longer than a few minutes at a time," Valenzuela said. "I want my son to be able to enjoy running around outside and you know taking him out as much as I can."

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