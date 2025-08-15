Residents outraged after government cancels $75 million in critical grants and loans: 'A profound missed opportunity'

"The impact of these cancellations will be felt across the state."

Wisconsin officials are decrying the Trump administration's decision to cancel $75 million worth of grants and loans that had been earmarked for climate-related projects in the state.

What's happening?

New research from environmental data group Atlas Public Policy shows that Wisconsin has lost $75 million in funding because of the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill and several executive orders.

As the Wisconsin Examiner reports, the grants and loans had been designed for projects like sustainability and environmental education for Milwaukee children. Another grant would have allowed the state's Department of Military Affairs to upgrade infrastructure across the state, making it more resilient to rising temperatures.

Other programs would have supported nonprofit agencies that work with low-income residents to make their homes more energy-efficient and reduce their energy costs.

"The loss of this funding represents a profound missed opportunity for Wisconsin, especially for its most vulnerable and disadvantaged communities," Atlas Public Policy's Jaclyn Lea told the Examiner. "The impact of these cancellations will be felt across the state, slowing progress on critical environmental and resilience efforts."

Why is this funding important?

Since taking office in January, Trump has cut funding for many environmentally friendly projects and programs.

July's passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill has a particular effect on green energy. The bill will end federal tax credits for people who want to buy an electric vehicle or install solar panels earlier than originally planned. It could also put proposed wind farms and many other green projects on the chopping block.

Data shows that electricity prices are expected to soar because of the bill, with residents of 10 states expected to pay at least $400 more per year, on average.

And outside of that bill, other cuts have been just as damaging. One California county lost $20 million in funding that would have brought clean drinking water to some of its most rural residents. Maryland has lost tens of millions of dollars meant for infrastructure improvements and disaster mitigation.

Even climate scientists haven't been safe, as hundreds of positions were eliminated at the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which experts fear could put the country at more risk when extreme weather hits.

Instead, more funding will go toward dirty energy sources like coal and gas — the burning of which has led to temperatures rising around the world.

What can I do about this?

By understanding what causes our planet to warm and experience more severe weather, it's possible to make changes that can support a greener planet.

Arguably, the most important change is using that knowledge to advocate for change. By using your voice to promote eco-friendly initiatives and to support candidates who share your values, you can help make the planet cooler and healthier for future generations.

