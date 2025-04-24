Leaked White House document sparks outrage over disturbing budget proposals: 'Congress must act'

The cuts would put protections for public land and human and ocean life at greater risk.

A draft of the White House budget, seen by Reuters, plans to slash parts of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration by nearly 30%.

What's happening?

The document states the intention to remove the arm of the NOAA that oversees climate science, and redirect support to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for domestic energy production.

The cuts — totaling $1.67 billion — include the elimination of the Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research as well as a $480 million cut to climate-focused programs.

The Trump administration has already begun making cuts both in the broader realm of climate science, including within the NOAA itself. Hundreds of NOAA employees have reportedly been laid off as part of these reductions.

NOAA Fisheries (NMFS) is also expected to lose grants for species recovery, habitat conservation, and restoration.

According to the new document, as cited by Reuters, "NMFS should prioritize permitting and consultation activities in order to support Administration priorities and unleash American energy."

In 2025, President Donald Trump signed over 130 executive orders, one of which was titled, "Unleashing American Energy," signed the day he went into office. This order encourages energy production utilizing Federal land and waters, with a focus on mining rare earth minerals.

Why is the document important?

While arguments can always be made to increase or decrease funding for important scientific work, cutting funding for NOAA puts protections for public land and human and ocean life at greater risk.

The NOAA describes its mission as, "To understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans, and coasts, to share that knowledge and information with others."

With budgets refocused on energy development, many of these environmental responsibilities take a back seat.

PBS News reported, "Close to 75 percent of funding for NOAA's research arm would be cut."

What's being done about the potential cuts?

An executive for the conservation group Oceana, Beth Lowell, told Reuters, "Congress must act to stop the dismantling of NOAA that would directly threaten the millions of Americans that depend on healthy oceans for their jobs, businesses, and seafood dinners."

These cuts will likely hinder NOAA's ability to research ocean protection, respond to natural disasters, protect marine life, and more.

While lawmakers and conservation groups push back on these proposals and budget changes, individuals can take their own action.

You can educate yourself on the upcoming changes, contact elected officials to state your opinions, and support science and conservation efforts. You can also take advantage of green home/lifestyle integrations while their government tax breaks and credits still exist.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.