Homeowners blindsided after government cuts vital disaster relief program: 'Puts our community at continued risk'

The Trump administration has canceled a disaster mitigation program intended to reduce risks, such as those in flood-prone areas, with impacts for states like Maryland.

Among other cuts, it is also ending funding for a project to restore wetlands and revitalize nearby neighborhoods in South Baltimore.

What's happening?

The Baltimore Banner explained how these cuts will directly impact coastal, low-lying Maryland communities.

The state reportedly lost about $83 million in federal funding for infrastructure that strengthens disaster resilience when a national $882 million program was ended in April.

Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grants had been managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reduce the dangers that disasters pose to people and facilities at the local level. Under the new administration, a FEMA spokesperson described the program as "wasteful and ineffective."

Maryland is also losing another $27 million in wetlands restoration money for a project along the Patapsco River's Middle Branch. The full grant was closer to $32 million — $5 million had already been spent on planning, which may now go to waste.

Why is disaster mitigation funding important?

The loss of federal funding can be devastating for disaster-prone communities.

The mayor of Crisfield, Darlene Taylor, said in a statement that the BRIC program "provided essential support for small, rural towns like ours to address chronic flooding challenges. Withdrawing this funding increases our vulnerability to future flood events and puts our community at continued risk."

Crisfield currently sits about three feet above sea level, according to the Banner.

In her statement, Taylor pointed to the practicality of these kinds of programs, which aim to proactively prevent not only catastrophic losses to human life, homes, and businesses, but also the massive economic costs that ensue.

Similarly, the money meant to restore the native wetland habitats in Maryland was not only a pro-environment initiative but also a pro-community one, with plans for parks and trails.

Now, projects in Maryland and elsewhere are forced to scale back or even stop as staff and supporters scramble to raise funds from other sources. Driving at least some of the urgency is that flooding, as Taylor described, can be "chronic" in affected areas — local officials know it can come back again and again.

As heat-trapping pollution fuels rising global temperatures, extreme weather — like heavy rains, hurricanes, and floods — is becoming more destructive and more frequent. That disasters can hit the same neighborhoods again and again only underscores the case for investing in strong infrastructure designed to help residents withstand the impacts.

What's being done to support coastal communities?

In Maryland, across the United States, and even around the world, environmental project leaders must readjust their expectations in the face of federal spending cuts.

Many are trying to raise more money without the U.S. government's help. Some local leaders are also holding out hope that federal agencies will eventually reverse their decisions and restore once-promised support.

Building resilience before disasters strike is more important now than ever to promote sustainable development and environmental protection. Fortunately, many advocacy groups and conservationists aren't letting the news of funding cuts curtail their missions.

And you don't have to be a resident of coastal communities to support them. Concerned citizens of planet Earth can learn about critical climate issues and share about them with others. That learning can also include getting informed about pro-environment policies and voicing support to keep them funded and functional.

