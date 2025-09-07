"It's a symbol of the urgent transformation our energy infrastructure needs."

Replacing dirty energy sources with new, renewable energy alternatives is a laudable goal, but it's not the only power grid infrastructure that is badly in need of an upgrade. Wind Farm Elster is a prime example.

The VSB Group successfully replaced its legacy turbines with advanced models, achieving a 600% increase in efficiency. "Every kilowatt hour from Repowering Wind Farm Elster strengthens Europe's energy sovereignty," said the CEO of VSB, Dr. Felix Grolman, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

The refurbished wind farm's output is 235 gigawatt-hours per year, or 235 million kilowatt-hours, the result of a "future-proofing" effort that will generate enough power to support tens of thousands of homes.

Located in Wittenberg, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, Wind Farm Elster was originally a 50-wind-turbine site. The upgrade reduced those to 16 Siemens Gamesa SG 6.6-155 turbines (with two more on the way), a 68% reduction with 600% more efficiency.

Doing so much with far less provides its own benefits, reversing some of the drawbacks of wind turbines (many of which are false or highly exaggerated), such as threats to birds, habitat destruction (mostly due to improper siting), noise pollution, and scenery.

A wind turbine farm is more valuable to local consumers than just the power it provides. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fastest-growing U.S. job of the decade is wind turbine technician services.

Though this particular wind farm is in Europe, technicians are still required. Utility-scale wind projects produce stable energy and are more cost-effective than dirty energy sources, which can fluctuate, driving up prices.

Wind is an inexhaustible resource, especially when the farm is properly sited beforehand, avoiding geopolitical risks and detaching from mercurial supply chains and their inherent vulnerabilities.

Communities or regions that rely on solar or wind power production are essentially off the old grid, no longer dependent on traditional suppliers.

"The Elster project is more than just a wind farm — it's a symbol of the urgent transformation our energy infrastructure needs," said Thomas Winkler, the managing director of VSB Germany

Grolman offered a glimpse into the future of wind in Europe: "Fewer turbines, more output, and smart use of available land — that's the key to a strong European wind industry."

