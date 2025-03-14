New money-saving technology draws power from underground caverns: 'So many possibilities'

A major clean energy project in California is moving forward thanks to financial backing from the government, reported Electrek.

Hydrostor's advanced compressed air energy storage system received a conditional loan guarantee of up to $1.76 billion from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Willow Rock Energy Storage Center in Eastern Kern County will bring 500 megawatts and 4,000 megawatt-hours of long-duration storage to southern California's power grid. This means more reliable power, especially when the sun is behind clouds and there's no wind.

Think of it as a giant battery that stores surplus energy (often from solar or wind) as compressed air in underground caverns. When the grid needs power, that air gets released, running through turbines to make electricity. The best part? This system can run at full power for over eight hours straight and is built to last more than 50 years.

This system is special because it solves traditional compressed air storage problems. It captures and reuses heat from the compression process, and maintains consistent pressure using water. As a bonus, the facility will produce fresh water during operation.

This technology will help lower energy costs while making the grid more dependable during peak usage times. It allows more clean energy to be added to the power mix without relying on rare materials for conventional batteries. The project will also create up to 700 jobs during construction and 40 permanent positions.

The project's benefits reach far beyond just California. Similar systems could work in about 80% of U.S. geology, opening the door for wider use nationwide.

One Electrek commenter wrote, "Yes, this and everything else. All options should be available for recapturing the surplus energy. If we have plenty of water available to pump to a higher storage to produce hydro-power, use that. If we are in a dry area, use molten salt. Compressed air is another of those.

"We still have chemical storage techniques like batteries and hydrogen. So many possibilities. Really, there's no excuse to not have 24 hours renewable energy."

With projects like Willow Rock, the future of clean, affordable, and reliable energy storage looks brighter than ever.

