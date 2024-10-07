Amazon announces new disaster relief initiative that will aid people in need nationwide: 'To send help in less than 72 hours'

"This Hub's strategic location … ensures that we can efficiently get relief items to disaster response organizations."

Amazon is stepping up its emergency response capabilities. The e-commerce giant has opened its first U.S. wildfire disaster relief hub, strengthening its ability to help when nature strikes, according to a post on its website.

This new hub is located in Southern California's San Bernardino Valley and helps with wildfire relief efforts. It's stocked with over 6,000 essential items, from axes and smoke pumps to specialized gloves and hydration packets. Amazon can now get these crucial supplies to affected areas in record time.

"Having a dedicated facility where these items are ready to be shipped allows Amazon to send help in less than 72 hours, much faster than if teams had to pack and consolidate the products from different facilities across the country," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Atmospheric pollution is ramping up the frequency and intensity of wildfires, with the United Nations projecting a 14% increase in extreme wildfires by 2030. Amazon's strategic move means faster, more efficient help for communities in need.

This isn't just about Amazon flexing its logistics muscles. Real people can get the help they need when they need it most. Families returning to their communities after a wildfire will have access to vital supplies more quickly. The hub's inventory is based on data and forecasts from relief organizations, ensuring the most needed items are always on hand.

By centralizing these efforts, Amazon is cutting down on the environmental impact of emergency response. Instead of scrambling to collect and ship items from various locations, everything is ready to go in one place. This means less transportation pollution and less waste in the long run.

"Prepositioning relief supplies is crucial for delivering aid quickly during fast-moving wildfire events," Alice Shobe, global director of Amazon Community Impact, said. "This Hub's strategic location near Amazon Air facilities and our ground transportation network ensures that we can efficiently get relief items to disaster response organizations that have a proven ability to receive and distribute these donations to impacted communities."

Abby Browning of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services echoed that sentiment, saying, "Amazon's commitment to mobilize its global inventory, logistics infrastructure and vast network as a force for distributing donated supplies helps community partners focus their resources and personnel on supporting on-the-ground response efforts."

