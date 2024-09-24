  • Business Business

Amazon to expand electric vehicle fleet with new partnership: 'Enhancing the reliability of Amazon's delivery service'

by Laurelle Stelle
Amazon India and electric mobility solution provider Gentari Green Mobility India have just announced a new partnership that will greatly expand Amazon's already-impressive electric vehicle fleet for last-mile deliveries, the Hindu Business Line reported.

Gentari helps procure and manage EVs, including offering vehicle leases, charging points, and parking. Amazon will put its services to use while making EVs available to its smaller delivery service partners.

"As part of the partnership, Gentari aims to procure and mobilise EVs across key cities in India over the next three years. These EVs will be strategically deployed, with Gentari also offering comprehensive fleet management services to the DSPs to ensure the seamless operation and upkeep of the EV fleet, enhancing the reliability of Amazon's delivery service," Gentari said, per the Hindu Business Line.

Amazon already has a fleet of 7,200 small, three-wheeled EVs used for last-mile deliveries, The Hindu Business Line revealed. They can travel up to 31 miles per hour and cover over 60 miles on a charge.

With this new partnership, Amazon will expand its fleet to 10,000 vehicles across India by 2025.

That's a win for India's cities, which are famously crowded with traffic and suffer from the drop in air quality that comes with internal combustion engines. Electric vehicles produce no air pollution, which is great for residents and visitors. It's also good for the planet, as heat-trapping air pollution is causing the Earth to overheat.

This is also a chance for small businesses to work with Amazon to take over a portion of its last-mile deliveries, opening up opportunities for local entrepreneurs, the Hindu Business Line explained.

Abhinav Singh, VP of operations at Amazon India, said: "Our partnership with Gentari will further strengthen Amazon's e-mobility progress in India. We aim to empower our delivery service partners by providing them access to the right electric vehicles, end-to-end vehicle life cycle management services, as well as charging and parking facilities."

