Minnesota approves $350,000 lifeline for communities shattered by wildfires

Recovery is far from immediate after a devastating wildfire is put out. In northern Minnesota, state leaders are now working to help communities pick up the pieces after wildfires tore through the region in the past year, as Northern News Now reported.

What's happening?

Minnesota approved a $350,000 relief package intended to help families, businesses, and tourism-dependent communities affected by the Brimson and North Shore Stewart Trail fires, per Northern News Now.

Together, the outlet said the two fires destroyed more than 150 structures, causing major damage to the surrounding area.

"These wildfires impacted families, small businesses, tourism, and entire communities across our region," said state Sen. Grant Hauschild, per Northern News Now. "Northern Minnesota communities always come together during emergencies, and this funding will help local businesses and families continue rebuilding."

The funding initiative drew bipartisan support, and Northern News Now noted that it was officially approved on Wednesday by the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board after advocacy by Hauschild, Rep. Roger Skraba, and Rep. Natalie Zeleznikar.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires can cause significant damage when they spread through an area. There is the destruction of structures to begin with. There are also other factors to contend with.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

That can include dangerous air pollution from fine particles, rising insurance premiums, and potential injuries, deaths, or hospitalizations among vulnerable residents.

As the changing climate brings higher temperatures, prolonged droughts, and more unpredictable weather patterns, the risk of larger and more dangerous wildfires increases.

What's being done?

The package includes $250,000 for the Brimson relief program and $100,000 for the North Shore Stewart Trail relief program, according to the Minnesota Legislature.

Those amounts were based on estimates of how many residential properties were affected, per Northern News Now. The money will now be distributed through local organizations charged with administering the aid.

The approved funding will be routed through two local agencies positioned to deliver assistance in the affected communities. Northern News Now noted the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency will handle Brimson aid, while the Lake County HRA and EDA will oversee Stewart Trail assistance, according to the legislature.

"This funding will provide much-needed economic relief for impacted communities while helping local residents recover," Rep. Skraba said, per Northern News Now.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.