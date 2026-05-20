Minnesota National Guard activated to fight wildfires that have burned over 2,000 acres

Minnesota activated the National Guard to assist with wildfires in the northern part of the state after multiple blazes burned more than 2,000 acres and forced evacuations.

What happened?

According to the Guardian, Gov. Tim Walz authorized the deployment Sunday in an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency after the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requested additional support.

National Guard members are being deployed with staffing, equipment, and other assistance to support firefighting and emergency response operations.

Two of the largest fires are the Stewart Trail fire near Two Harbors, at about 355 acres, and the Flanders fire in Crow Wing County, at roughly 1,700 acres. Together, those two fires alone have burned more than 2,000 acres.

In his statement, Walz said that "unpredictable and fast-moving wildfires are putting Minnesota communities at risk" and that the emergency declaration would help the state "fully mobilize the resources needed to protect lives, support evacuations, and help communities respond and recover."

According to the Guardian, crews across northern Minnesota faced difficult conditions over the weekend as dry air and strong winds fueled several new fires. Mandatory evacuations remained in effect for homes and businesses northeast of Two Harbors. Part of State Highway 61 between Two Harbors and Silver Bay was closed.

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As of Sunday night, Lake County Sheriff Nathan Stadler said preliminary assessments found that the Stewart Trail fire destroyed 34 structures, including eight primary buildings such as homes, along with 26 secondary structures. He said responders were "working around the clock to keep people safe."

According to KMSP Fox 9, the Stewart Trail fire is now 100% contained. The Flanders fire was about 60% contained, as of Tuesday morning. The evacuation order has been lifted for residents of northern Crow Wing County, per MPR News.

Why are these wildfires concerning?

Fast-moving wildfires can force families from their homes, destroy property, and shut down highways. Their smoke can worsen asthma, irritate lungs and eyes, and increase health risks for everyone.

All of that can lead to communities facing expensive rebuilding costs, lost tourism, interrupted work, and long-term economic strain.

Scientists have warned that rising global temperatures can make wildfire conditions more dangerous in many places by contributing to hotter, drier landscapes and longer fire seasons. Any individual blaze can have multiple causes. But dry and windy conditions are exactly the kind of setup that can turn a small fire into a major emergency.

What's being done about the fires?

Minnesota's National Guard activation is meant to strengthen firefighting operations and support broader emergency response needs. Local and state agencies are continuing evacuations, damage assessments, and containment efforts.

For residents, the most important steps are to follow evacuation orders immediately, monitor official updates, and avoid actions that could interfere with firefighting. That includes flying drones near active burn areas.

In fire-prone regions, clearing brush around homes, following burn restrictions, and preparing emergency go-bags can also help reduce risk.

Over the longer term, communities can invest in stronger emergency planning, forest and land management, and policies that reduce the pollution driving more dangerous heat and dryness.

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