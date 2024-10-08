Frugal expert shares money-saving hack to make the most of your skincare routine: 'This is brilliant'

"Cutting disposable things out has been the best decision."

This simple self-care DIY can save you a ton of money.

The scoop

TikToker NorthwestLeftist (@northwestleftist) shared her simple, soothing, and sustainable approach to self-care.

"So other than toilet paper, something that I never buy is, like, any kind of disposable-type product, and I finally am on my very last disposable cotton face wipe," she explains. "So today I am going to make more face wash and I'm going to make some cotton rounds myself."

To make the cotton rounds, you only need a washrag and a pair of scissors. The steps are extremely simple — take a cotton washcloth and cut it into several circles. If you want to minimize waste even further, cut the rag into squares to avoid leftover scraps. If you're feeling extra and know how to sew, you can finish the edges to avoid fraying the cloth.

To make the face wash, she uses:

Water

A small squirt of Dr. Bronner's Liquid Castile Soap

A drop of tea tree oil, which may help with acne

A splash of almond oil, although you can use many other carrier oils, like jojoba or vitamin E

A few drops of witch hazel, which can also help with acne

Aloe gel, for soothing

She mixes the face wash together and pours it into a jar, which she uses to store her new cotton rounds — reusable makeup wipes, ready to go.

How it's working

Lotions, creams, moisturizers, toners, exfoliators, masks, cleansers — self-care can cost hundreds of dollars a month. By making these DIY makeup remover rounds instead of buying single-use wipes, you'll save a bit of money every month.

Single-use makeup wipes aren't great for the environment. According to EcoYouth, "Around 20 million pounds of use-and-throw wipes are used every day in the United States."

These wipes are usually non-biodegradable, meaning the millions of wipes in landfills will take hundreds of years to break down. To help prevent this, ditch single-use health and beauty products. You can also get crafty with your care — reuse old mascara wands, turn food into makeup, and use cucumbers as ice rollers.

What people are saying

Commenters thought the hack was a genius way to save on self-care.

One user agreed, saying she saves "[so much] money not buying paper towels, tissues, ziploc bags, [Saran] wrap, etc. ... cutting disposable things out has been the best decision."

"I think this is brilliant!" another user commented.

