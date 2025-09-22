Pet food brand announces major update to popular products — here's what's happening

Buying wet pet food will soon become more eco-friendly.

Buying wet pet food will soon become more eco-friendly, as a major pet food brand is introducing innovative recyclable packaging.

As The PackHub reported, Mars Petcare is rolling out a recyclable mono-material pouch in limited release in Germany and the U.K. The upgrade makes purchasing Whiskas brand pet food more sustainable, thanks to the replacement of multi-material packaging.

Even if multi-material packaging has sustainable elements, separating it can be difficult with current technology. Additionally, all green materials can't be recycled in the same manner.

For example, aluminum has infinite recyclability without losing its strength. However, only specific plastic types, namely #1 (PET) and #2 (HDPE), can go through recycling facilities, according to the Association of Plastic Recyclers.

Typical multi-material packaging has both aluminum and plastic. This complicates recycling, resulting in more items being sent to landfills.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, plastics can take up to 500 years to break down. As they break apart, they become micro- and nanoplastics, which can endanger marine life and contaminate freshwater.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Microplastics have even been detected in human bodies, and they have been associated with a range of health issues.

Thanks to Mars Petcare's new sustainable pouch, which is made entirely of polypropylene (PP), recycling is now feasible. The PackHub also reported that this packaging option comes with a 46% carbon footprint reduction.

Plastics are made from dirty fuels, a major contributor to air and water pollution. Recycling existing plastic instead of constantly producing new items curbs the health-harming impacts of the material.

A reduction in heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere can also lead to a more stable and cooler climate over time.

Considering the increasingly intense and devastating weather patterns linked to rising global temperatures, the green efforts of the pet food industry are crucial. After all, it produces 300 million pounds of plastic annually in the United States, according to the U.S. Plastics Pact.

Sustainable products go beyond pet food, as other mainstream brands are making eco-friendly efforts. For example, the packaging company, PAC Worldwide Corporation, only uses 100% recycled content. Ice cream giant Blue Bunny has also begun using polypropylene containers for some of its products.

Don't forget to check out brands that use plastic-free packaging. California-based company Sway has created seaweed-based packaging as an alternative to single-use plastic bags and pouches.

Learn more about your recycling options, including your scheduled community pick-up times and how you can use your creativity. From used yogurt container lids to prescription pill bottles, you can keep your existing plastic containers in use and out of the trash.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







