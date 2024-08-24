Blue Bunny unveils new translucent product packaging — here's what was behind the decision

"Now more than ever, the ability to access innovative, recyclable packaging is crucial."

Blue Bunny fans will be hopping down the aisles at their local supermarkets to grab the brand's latest treat: its swirled frozen dessert in a sustainable package.

Parent company Wells Enterprises dropped the news with a twist: The recyclable pint is translucent, as Packaging World reported.

The seven soft-serve flavors, called Twist Cones, are chocolate vanilla, cookies and cream, strawberries and cream, mint chocolate, cherry chocolate, candy bar, and Blu's birthday cake.

Berry Global created the "widely recyclable" polypropylene container with a high-density polyethylene lid, according to Packaging World. The products are already available at Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Albertsons, Safeway, and Publix locations throughout the United States.

Though plastic is not recyclable everywhere and sometimes doesn't make it anywhere but an incinerator, landfill, or the environment, the alternative is to use plastic-lined paper, which is not recyclable.

The pints can also be nested, "minimizing wasted space during transportation," which "helps optimize supply chain efficiency and lessen the need for truckload shipments," per a news release.

Innovations such as these are necessary to pull the world's economies out of a dirty energy spiral. Our consumption of coal and petroleum, which is used to produce plastics, is driving rising global temperatures by releasing toxic gases such as carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Air pollution envelops the planet like a blanket, causing more frequent and severe extreme weather events such as droughts and floods.

These episodes can be deadly on their own, but the warming of our planet is also causing human health problems. Children and older adults, as well as people with respiratory issues and other chronic conditions, are susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Disease incidences are increasing, too, as ticks, mosquitoes, and other creatures expand their ranges and come in contact with more humans.

Actions you can take to help ensure a safer future include switching to an electric vehicle from an internal combustion engine vehicle and investing in clean energy via community solar or rooftop panels.

"Now more than ever, the ability to access innovative, recyclable packaging is crucial for our customers, as they strive to meet evolving sustainability demands," said Matt Chase, Berry Global Director of Sales - National Accounts. "Through strong value-chain partnerships such as these, we are designing products more effectively to foster cleaner communities for future generations without compromising on convenience or shelf appeal."

