Residents furious over luxury project on beloved US shoreline: 'It literally changes the face of the community'

A proposed luxury housing development in Northern Minnesota is pitting developers against residents and environmental advocates, igniting a heated debate over the future of one of East Gull Lake's most fragile shorelines, the Brainerd Dispatch reported.

Waterside Estates, a 69-home project by Maxson Holding Co. and Ulteum Cos., is planned for 115 acres at the south end of Wilson Bay in Fairview Township. Developers describe it as a lakefront community combining "modern classic" design with natural surroundings to appeal to golfers and lake enthusiasts. "Our goal is for this to be a world-class development," Maxson co-owner Chris Maxson said.

Nearby residents, however, fear the development could disrupt the quiet character of the area and threaten sensitive ecosystems. A petition from Friends of Gull Lake calls for a thorough environmental review, citing fragile bluff and shoreline geology, wetlands, critical fish spawning and turtle nesting areas, loon habitats, and limited water circulation in the bay.

The group "simply wants the least harmful development possible," as the Dispatch put it.

Another concern is the property's wetland conservation easement, which would have to be removed to allow construction. "And of course their stance on this is, 'It's all about being responsible and building for the future and being one with nature,'" resident Del Laughery said. "And none of that's going to be true. There's going to be nothing more than extra noise and extra traffic and negative impacts."

Del and his wife, Kelly, who recently moved to the area for its peace and natural beauty, worry the project will drastically alter the neighborhood. "It literally changes the face of the community," Del told the Dispatch. He said the development's lot sizes and density will reduce property values.

The developers insist they are working to minimize environmental impact. "Houses are going to fit quietly into these neighborhoods, minimal impact on the shorelines," Maxson said, noting that the company's seven developments in the area since the 1970s were met with resistance.

The debate also involves the potential annexation of the township into East Gull Lake, which would allow the development to connect to city sewer infrastructure. "My feeling is that the city is better equipped to handle this development than the county," Mayor Dave Kavanaugh told the Dispatch.

As Waterside Estates moves through public hearings and city discussions, the clash between development and conservation reflects a broader tension in lake and coastal communities nationwide: how to balance growth with environmental stewardship and community character.

