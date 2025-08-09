Farmer makes jaw-dropping donation to protect land from future development: 'I want it to remain as it is for future generations'

A farmer who lives close to Ann Arbor, Michigan, has kept 216 acres of fields, woods, and wet areas safe from builders by setting up a land agreement.

According to MLive, Jacob Haas gave the binding land promise to Legacy Land Conservancy for his land on Scio Church Road in Lima Township.

This conservation easement prevents anyone from developing the property. When other farmers make these deals, they often get paid, but Haas chose to give it as a gift.

The land sits west of Ann Arbor, where builders want to put up new houses. It touches other preserved pieces of land in the area, making a path where deer, birds, and small critters can wander between trees, ponds, and open fields. Such linked nature spaces are hard to find as houses and shops keep going up.

"I've spent many years caring for this land, and I want it to remain as it is for future generations," Haas said in a statement. "Protecting it ensures that the farm's legacy — and my love of farming — will continue to thrive long after I'm gone."

The soil on this farm ranks as some of the best for growing crops, according to MLive. The woods and wet spots act like filters for water that runs into Mill Creek before reaching the Huron River, making the water better for folks who live downstream.

Susan LaCroix, who handles land deals at Legacy, mentioned that gifts like this show up roughly once every year.

"As everyone knows, farmers are struggling, and not everyone is able to do that," she told MLive.

Diana Kern, Legacy's executive director, added: "This conservation easement reflects our commitment to preserving the natural beauty and cherished working lands of Washtenaw County. By protecting it, we're safeguarding valuable ecosystems and supporting local farmers."

Do you own a piece of land with trees or ponds? Chat with a land group in your area about how to keep it wild. You might pay less in taxes while giving local animals a place to live.

