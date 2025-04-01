Farmers struggle as growing threat stunts watermelon harvest: 'It will be very difficult to meet the demand'

"This sharp contrast has led to problems in the fruit setting and will affect yields."

The impacts of increasing global temperatures have been felt all throughout the globe. From severe weather events to abnormally bad heat waves, the trend has already wreaked havoc on regional crops. In Senegal, farmers are struggling to keep up with an increasing demand for watermelon despite a below-average harvest.

What's happening?

Ideally, most watermelon varieties grow best in warm climates that offer plenty of sun and a consistent level of moisture. It's typically recommended that farmers wait until the last frost of the season before planting. This is because watermelons struggle to flourish in cooler soil.

Jordi Valle, founding partner of Grupo Algitama Autor, says that severe weather has greatly impacted the agriculture industry in Senegal. One of the most impacted crops has been watermelons.

"Senegal's weather conditions haven't been ideal this year, with very low temperatures at night and very hot during the day," Valle says. "This sharp contrast has led to problems in the fruit setting and will affect yields."

One possible explanation for this is that hotter temperatures often cause drier conditions, with a side effect of the absent moisture being more concentrated rain storms. Drier air near the ground holds in heat less effectively than humid air, so a hot day is more capable of leading into a cooler night in arid conditions. Increasing global temperatures don't always lead to a bigger disparity in day and night temperatures, but in areas affected by drought conditions, that problem can occur enough to affect crops.

Historically, Senegal offers a warm to hot climate year-round, with two distinct seasons. The dry season lasts from November to May, while the wet season runs from June through September. However, Senegal faced severe flooding in October 2024 thanks to heavy rainfall along the Senegal River in Mauritania paired with a water release from the Manantali Dam.

Why is a low watermelon harvest in Senegal important?

Each year, Muslims across the world observe Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting and prayer. For those that take part in Ramadan, fasting takes place from sunrise to sunset. Watermelon is a very popular choice for breaking the fast thanks to its high water content and hydrating properties.

Over 97% of the Senegalese population identify as Muslim. Valle noted that "with Ramadan celebrations starting soon, we are expecting a high demand for watermelon in the European market, as it is a product traditionally consumed for its hydrating and satiating properties."

Thanks to diminished watermelon harvest, many consumers may have a hard time finding the fruit in markets. "Outside of programs, it will be very difficult to meet the demand for watermelon in the coming weeks," Valle notes.

Like in Senegal, severe weather events have decimated crops in dozens of countries. These events could further affect the global food chain if climate change goes unchecked.

What's being done about climate change impacting crops?

In a 2024 study, a researcher out of Poland argued for the diversification of crops around the world. This includes the need to "incorporate new molecular technologies" in an effort to find more "climate-resilient" crops.

Similarly, crops that are most vulnerable to climate change are currently being evaluated. As one of the most popular grains on Earth, corn could possibly skyrocket in price if global temperatures continue to rise in key farming locations.

On a broader level, many countries have seen communities work to lessen the impact of increasing global temperatures by installing innovative technologies and encouraging conservation practices. By reducing greenhouse gas pollution and utilizing sustainable energy, we could lower slow down or stop the rise of global temperatures and protect our crops.

