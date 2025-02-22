Experts issue warning as unusual winter weather creates dire conditions across multiple states: 'Always a concern'

In the upper Midwest, an unusually dry winter has left some states with a concerning lack of snow, according to KTIV News 4.

What's happening?

States like South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa have all seen alarmingly low amounts of snow, putting the states in what is known as a "snow drought," meaning less than normal levels of snow accumulation.

Snow drought in South Dakota has created moderate drought conditions for 58% of the state. The remainder faces even harsher conditions, with 33% facing severe drought and the final 9% of the state dealing with extreme drought.

Minnesota, famed for its snowy winter weather, has experienced below-average snowfall in many parts of the state, even though temperatures have remained relatively chilly. In mid-January, the Twin Cities only accumulated an underwhelming 9.7 inches of snow, compared to its average accumulation of 24.4 inches for the time of year.

Iowa, also facing a snow drought, had 14 to 20 inches below average snowfall by the end of January. Statewide totals were a mere 4.4 inches.

Why is snow drought in the Midwest concerning?

Such dry conditions across the Midwest have meteorologists concerned about potential ripple effects on infrastructure and agriculture.

A lack of snow is immediately experienced by winter recreationists, who are forced to shorten or altogether skip out on activities like skiing and snowboarding.

However, a less immediate yet more concerning consequence is a lack of water availability. The less snow there is, the less water there is, impacting water availability for drinking, irrigation, and hydropower, especially in the summer following a snow drought.

Snowfall is also critical for protecting anything just beneath the ground, like infrastructure or crops. When snow falls, it creates a protective blanket, insulating the ground from icy temperatures above. Without snow to form a protective barrier, frost can easily penetrate the ground, potentially damaging or destroying anything underneath.

"With this cold outbreak in areas where there is not snow cover across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest could push those depths down," U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist Brad Rippey told KTIV News 4. "Always a concern with getting down into where it can cause some harm to underground infrastructure, pipes, and things like that."

While localized infrastructure damage would be costly and difficult to repair, the consequences pale in comparison to the potential effects on the Midwest's agricultural production.

According to the Midwest Row Crop Collaborative, the United States produces around one-third of the world's corn and soybeans, and 80% of those come from the Midwest, meaning crop failure, snow drought-induced or otherwise, would have a massive impact on the U.S. economy and the global food supply.

What can I do to help?

While extreme weather has always existed, extreme weather events like snow droughts have been exacerbated by climate change, making them much more frequent and intense.

Although there isn't much to be done to reverse climate change immediately, the average person can significantly reduce their own carbon footprint by analyzing their habits and behaviors that contribute to climate change.

One option is to change transportation habits. Instead of driving, individuals can try walking, biking, or taking public transportation to avoid the pollution that would otherwise be produced by private vehicles. In fact, replacing any daily drive of two miles or less with walking or biking can save over 600 pounds of carbon from entering the Earth's atmosphere in a year.

If opting for a different mode of transportation isn't feasible, there are plenty of other ways to decrease your carbon output. Growing your own food, composting, switching to a natural lawn, investing in energy-efficient devices, installing rooftop solar, and swapping a gas vehicle for an electric one are all excellent options, too.

