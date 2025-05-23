Packaging company launches first-of-its-kind coffee pouch with innovative freshness feature: 'It's a win-win'

The bags come in different sizes with matte and glossy options.

TricorBraun Flex has launched a recyclable coffee bag with a special degassing valve that keeps coffee fresh while still being planet-friendly, Packaging World reported.

This new PolyRecycle bag allows gases to escape (essential for fresh coffee) without compromising the packaging's recyclability. The bags feature the How2Recycle store drop-off label, making it easier to recycle them at participating locations.

The packaging has been independently tested to ensure it meets guidelines from the Association of Plastic Recyclers. Its barrier protection shields coffee from oxygen and moisture, ensuring each morning cup tastes great.

When you choose products in these recyclable bags, you help reduce plastic waste that often comes from petroleum. Less plastic production means fewer microplastics in our environment and reduced pollution from dirty fuel extraction and processing.

For coffee companies that want to demonstrate their commitment to the planet to an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base, these bags are a great way to package products more responsibly. The bags come in different sizes with matte and glossy options and can be custom printed to match any brand's look.

"TricorBraun Flex is committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging, and our new Store Drop-off recyclable bag with a one-way degassing valve is ideal for coffee roasters and other industries that require controlled freshness. It's a win-win for the environment and the marketplace," said William J. Walters, vice president of product engineering.

He added that this innovation allows coffee brands to "stay competitive, demonstrating their commitment to product quality and freshness while meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging."

This packaging solution demonstrates how companies can achieve high product quality and environmental responsibility. By creating packaging that works well for both businesses and the planet, corporations make sustainable choices easier for everyone.

