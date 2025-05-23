  • Business Business

Packaging company launches first-of-its-kind coffee pouch with innovative freshness feature: 'It's a win-win'

The bags come in different sizes with matte and glossy options.

by Leslie Sattler
The bags come in different sizes with matte and glossy options.

Photo Credit: TricorBraun Flex

TricorBraun Flex has launched a recyclable coffee bag with a special degassing valve that keeps coffee fresh while still being planet-friendly, Packaging World reported.

This new PolyRecycle bag allows gases to escape (essential for fresh coffee) without compromising the packaging's recyclability. The bags feature the How2Recycle store drop-off label, making it easier to recycle them at participating locations.

The packaging has been independently tested to ensure it meets guidelines from the Association of Plastic Recyclers. Its barrier protection shields coffee from oxygen and moisture, ensuring each morning cup tastes great.

When you choose products in these recyclable bags, you help reduce plastic waste that often comes from petroleum. Less plastic production means fewer microplastics in our environment and reduced pollution from dirty fuel extraction and processing.

For coffee companies that want to demonstrate their commitment to the planet to an increasingly eco-conscious consumer base, these bags are a great way to package products more responsibly. The bags come in different sizes with matte and glossy options and can be custom printed to match any brand's look.

"TricorBraun Flex is committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging, and our new Store Drop-off recyclable bag with a one-way degassing valve is ideal for coffee roasters and other industries that require controlled freshness. It's a win-win for the environment and the marketplace," said William J. Walters, vice president of product engineering.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

He added that this innovation allows coffee brands to "stay competitive, demonstrating their commitment to product quality and freshness while meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging."

This packaging solution demonstrates how companies can achieve high product quality and environmental responsibility. By creating packaging that works well for both businesses and the planet, corporations make sustainable choices easier for everyone.

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x