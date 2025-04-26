Unilever debuts first-of-its-kind deodorant packaging poised to reshape the personal care aisle: 'Even greater impact'

Multinational conglomerate Unilever has acquired a sustainable body care brand called Wild, according to Al Circle.

Wild made a name for itself with reusable aluminium cases and biodegradable refills for deodorant, lip balm, body wash, and hand wash. It offers subscriptions so refills can be shipped regularly to your door. Scents include apple and jasmine tea, grapefruit and mandarin, lemon basil and blood orange, and cedar and sandalwood.

Thanks to its design, Wild says it has prevented 80 tonnes of disposable deodorant casings from going to landfills. It says its ingredients are all natural, and don't use aluminum salts, parabens, or sulphates. It also says its products are certified vegan and cruelty-free.

Some proceeds of Wild sales go toward tree planting through a partnership with On a Mission. Wild says it has planted 445,994 trees this way.

"Our mission and values remain unchanged," said co-founder Freddy Ward, per Al Circle. "We will continue to push the boundaries of what sustainability means in personal care and what it means to be a 'sustainable brand' with even greater impact."

Plastic packaging remains a scourge for the environment. When sent to landfills, packaging degrades into microplastics, which trickle into waterways, get out to sea, and find their way into fish and the people who eat the fish, messing with human endocrine systems and fertility.

The more big brands that successfully sell plastic-free products, the fewer environmental costs we're forced to shoulder down the road. That said, Unilever has been known to engage in plenty of environmentally damaging behavior in the past. It has been investigated for greenwashing campaigns and has also dialed back plastic waste pledges.

With any luck, this acquisition will mark the turning over of a new leaf.

"Joining Unilever marks an exciting new chapter for Wild," co-founder Charlie Bowes-Lyon said. "Our mission to remove single-use plastic from the bathroom with desirable, innovative personal care products will be hugely strengthened by leveraging Unilever's expertise, scale and reach to further grow the brand and bring our vision to more consumers."

