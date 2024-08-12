Researchers uncover disturbing reality about health risks in Southern US communities: 'A cesspool of pollution'

The announcement came during an October 2022 EPA forum, exposing the community to severe health risks.

A recent investigation reveals a troubling reality in southwest Memphis, where a long history of environmental neglect has compounded public health issues.

What's happening?

As reported by Medical Xpress, residents learned that Sterilization Services of Tennessee had been releasing dangerous levels of ethylene oxide, a toxic gas linked to increased cancer risks, for decades.

The announcement came during an October 2022 Environmental Protection Agency forum, exposing the community to severe health risks. The facility, which was planned to close by April 2024, is just one piece of a larger pollution puzzle in this predominantly Black and low-income area, plagued by hazardous pollution from local industries.

"It's still a cesspool of pollution," said environmental advocate Yolonda Spinks of Memphis Community Against Pollution.

Why is hazardous pollution concerning?

This issue highlights a stark example of environmental racism, where marginalized communities bear the brunt of pollution and its associated health risks.

There is a significant "nature gap" in the U.S., where people of color are three times more likely than white people to live without access to parks, paths, green spaces, and forests. This lack of access to nature can have negative impacts on physical and mental health and limits opportunities to develop a lifelong appreciation for the environment, which can lead to more sustainable choices.

Southwest Memphis, with its high levels of industrial pollution — including pollution from oil refineries, coal plants, and lead contamination — serves as a cautionary tale of how such areas are disproportionately affected by environmental hazards.

The elevated risk of cancer — particularly breast cancer, as reported by local resident Rose Sims — underscores the urgent need for systemic change to protect vulnerable populations and address long-standing environmental injustices.

What's being done about the pollution?

The EPA has recently proposed stricter regulations on ethylene oxide pollution, aiming to curb the risks associated with the hazardous gas.

Memphis Community Against Pollution also advocates for more robust health protections and environmental safeguards. Its efforts have already led to some victories, such as the halt of a crude oil pipeline project, but the fight for cleaner air and safer communities is far from over.

For those interested in supporting these efforts, becoming involved in local environmental justice groups or staying informed about policy changes can make a significant impact.

