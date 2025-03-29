New data reveals rapid change on key issue for electric vehicle owners: 'Chicken-and-egg problem'

"People won't buy an electric car unless they're confident they have somewhere to charge it."

Washington has doubled its network of electric vehicle chargers in the past four years amid efforts to end sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, according to Axios.

Charging remains one of the few hurdles for widespread adoption of EVs. According to the Pew Research Center, a 2024 poll shows that 56% of Americans are "not too or not at all confident that the U.S. will build the necessary infrastructure to support large numbers of EVs."

Axios described the issue as "a chicken-and-egg problem."

"People won't buy an electric car unless they're confident they have somewhere to charge it. Companies won't invest in charging infrastructure without enough EV owners to plug in," Axios explained.

However, this is rapidly changing because of infrastructure developments, as well as continuous advancements in technology and new business partnerships. In November 2021, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act set aside billions for charging infrastructure in all 50 states. Additionally, in 2024, the Tesla Supercharger network opened up access to several of its top competitors in the EV market, a tactical decision to "accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy."

Now, "64% of Americans live within 2 miles of a public charging station," which improves the popular opinion of EVs, according to Pew.

The West Coast has long set the standard for clean vehicles. California is another state that has pledged to stop selling gas vehicles by 2035 after decades of progressive emissions testing.

And these states aren't alone. Canada and the European Union have also committed to the switch to electric by 2035. While consumers in these countries will still be able to purchase used cars that run on dirty energy, no new models can be sold.

With more consumers and businesses following suit, it seems possible for the entire transport sector being carbon-neutral by 2050.

In 2024, a record 1.3 million EVs were sold, according to Axios. Shipping and aviation technology continues to swiftly advance, with hydrogen-based fuels becoming a suitable alternative for ships, planes or heavy-duty vehicles, as batteries would likely be too heavy for these modes of transport.

As the charging network expands, EVs are also becoming more affordable than ever, which means it's even more possible that your next vehicle is an EV.

