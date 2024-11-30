Major US airlines finalize unprecedented deal with California that could change the future of air travel: 'This is a major step forward'

  • Business Business

Major US airlines finalize unprecedented deal with California that could change the future of air travel

by Mariah Botkin
In a move toward cleaner skies, California has partnered with major U.S. airlines to roll out sustainable aviation fuels — an innovative alternative to conventional jet fuel.

Made from renewable materials like used cooking oil and agricultural waste, SAF can release up to 80% fewer polluting gases compared to traditional jet fuel, according to the International Air Transport Association, which has the potential to dramatically reduce air travel's carbon footprint while improving air quality.

On Oct. 30, the California Air Resources Board and Airlines for America announced the initiative as part of California's ongoing commitment to a "clean air future." Major players in the airline industry — including Delta, United, and JetBlue — have signed on to collaborate on scaling SAF production and adoption.

This partnership marks a turning point in the aviation sector, which currently contributes to 3% of global carbon pollution, according to the IATA. "California and the aviation industry are joining forces to tackle emissions head-on," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

California's new fuel partnership hopes to increase the availability of SAF to 200 million gallons by 2035 — more than a tenfold rise from current levels. The agency stated that this amount would cover roughly 40% of the demand for travel within the state.

Beyond reducing carbon pollution, SAFs offer key benefits for people, including cleaner air, especially near airports, which could mean fewer health problems caused by pollution. 

Aviation pollution contributes to air pollution and health risks, particularly from ultrafine particles (UFPs) released by jet fuel. According to a Transport & Environment report, UFPs are linked to conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and dementia for those living near major airports. Using cleaner jet fuels could cut UFP pollution and their health impacts by up to 70%.

Newsom stated in a press release: "This is a major step forward in our work to cut pollution, protect our communities, and build a future of cleaner air and innovative climate solutions."

In recent years, California has passed similar policies to protect communities from pollution, including laws that give local governments more control over oil and gas operations and a plan to utilize wind energy offshore to move toward its 100% clean electricity goal.

Like California, the federal government is also pushing for the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel, providing tax credits via the Inflation Reduction Act to make SAF more accessible and affordable for airlines.

Kevin Welsh, Airlines for America's vice president of environmental affairs, said in a statement: "This partnership reflects the type of collaboration between government and the private sector that is necessary to achieve ambitious climate goals."

