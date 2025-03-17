Telecom giant announces bold move to transform its massive vehicle fleet: 'Another significant step'

EVs are one of many promising solutions to clean our air and keep our environment healthy.

BT Group, a telecom provider in the United Kingdom, has pledged to add 3,500 electric vehicles to its delivery fleet in the next two years.

According to Electrek, BT Group has more than 27,000 vehicles in its fleet. It also hopes to electrify most, if not all, of its vehicles in the next five years and plans to become a fully carbon-neutral business by 2031.

The company endorses the U.K.'s decision to ban cars fueled by gas and diesel, which will be enacted in 2030, according to Auto Express.

"We are taking another significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and supporting the U.K.'s transition to a greener future," CFO Simon Lowth said. "As we extend our full fiber build … to 25 million [homes and businesses] by the end of 2026, having the most efficient, sustainable electric vehicles will give our engineers the edge as they connect customers at pace to our next generation networks."

Switching to an EV could do wonders for humanity's collective health and the environment.

According to Yale Climate Connections, EVs can reduce carbon dioxide pollution, especially when they are powered by energy grids that use clean, renewable power. For example, in states with the cleanest energy — Washington, Idaho, South Dakota, and Vermont — EVs reduce carbon pollution by about 90% compared to gas-powered cars.

Even in states such as West Virginia and Kentucky, which mostly use coal, an EV can cut carbon pollution by at least 30%.

While prices could stand to fall even more for the average consumer, EVs are one of many promising solutions to clean our air and keep our environment healthy.

"We want to help more businesses decarbonize their operations," Lilian Greenwood, the U.K.'s Minister for the Future of Roads, said, "and we've extended our plug-in van grant with £120m funding to help roll out more zero emission vans on our roads – part of our £2.3bn to support industry and consumers switch to EVs and make the transition a success."

The United States has done something similar for individual consumers by providing a tax credit for some EV makes and models.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.