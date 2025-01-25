Industry experts sound the alarm on unsuspecting threat to health insurance: 'If some areas ... become uninhabitable'

Extreme weather was seen as a problem that was leading to immigration, with people seeking out parts of the world where health risks weren't so high.

A warming planet and the subsequent increased risk of extreme weather conditions have stopped many in the United States from being able to access home insurance. But rising temperatures may also be reshaping the health insurance market.

What's happening?

Health & Protection broke down how global heating has been shifting health insurance the world over, speaking to experts from the United States, Canada, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, and the Middle East.

While not all agreed on the wider impact of warmer weather conditions on the industry, there was some agreement on certain issues.

For example, extreme weather was seen as a problem that was leading to immigration, with people seeking out parts of the world where health risks weren't so high amid a changing climate.

This was mentioned by experts from Zimbabwe, the United States, and Canada, but with varying impacts. In the former two countries, citizens might be moving elsewhere to avoid associated climate risks, either cancelling health insurance policies or seeking plans that suit international coverage.

In Canada, though, mass migration to the global north because of warmer conditions in other countries will put added strain on health systems and insurance providers, or increase demand for private medical insurance.

"Ultimately, the bigger risk will be if some areas, especially in the global south, become uninhabitable due to climate change," said Tyler Ogilvie, an adviser in Canada.

But increasing health problems among global citizens was also a factor mentioned by the experts that could change the way health insurance operates. Warmer weather is increasing the risk and spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, for instance, while drought conditions can bring a higher chance of heat-related illnesses, poor sanitation, and water shortages.

Those droughts can also increase the risk of wildfires, which negatively impact air quality because of smoke and lead to an increase in respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

Meanwhile, with changing temperatures encouraging a change in the work environment, the health insurance market could shift further.

For example, an expert from Zimbabwe noted that drought conditions negatively impacting the agricultural sector are causing farmers to "pull back their health insurance." In Canada, though, the global shift to renewable energy and associated technology to reduce pollution is taking more miners to copper-rich areas in South America.

Why is a changing health insurance market concerning?

As seen with property insurance coverage being pulled in the U.S. amid rising wildfire and hurricane risks, the suggestion that the health insurance market could also see similar changes in the future is a notable concern.

Many people already struggle to access health cover as it is, but with the global climate shifting, being stripped of coverage or finding reduced protection for certain weather-related illnesses could either cost citizens thousands or prevent access to necessary treatment.

What can be done about rising temperatures?

There are a number of ways we can all try to reduce our polluting impact and slow the rise of global temperatures.

Swapping a gas-guzzling car for an electric vehicle or else cycling or walking for short journeys can prevent excessive tailpipe pollution. Also, investing in renewable energy sources like domestic solar power can make us less reliant on the grid, which still overwhelmingly creates energy by burning dirty fuels.

